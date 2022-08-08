ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

FormFree and HomeScout partner to help lenders identify mortgage-ready borrowers earlier in the home buying journey

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Money

5 Creative Ways to Afford a Down Payment as Home Prices Soar

Down payments are directly tied to home prices. So when prices rise to the levels we’ve seen in recent years, down payments surge too. The typical down payment — 7% of a home’s purchase price — now sits at $27,400, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. That's a hefty chunk of change for all but the wealthiest Americans. For the average renter — who has just $1,500 in savings, according to Harvard — it can be an insurmountable sum.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Mortgage#Credit Score#Loan Application#Consumer Credit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Send2press Newswire Rrb#Firstclose#Voa#Residual Income Knowledge
Ownerly

Saving for a down payment on a home in times of inflation

Landlord unlocks the house key for new home(shutterstock/shisu_ka) If you’re thinking about buying a home, in the U.S. or abroad, having a sizable down payment can save you money in the long run. It not only saves on interest fees, but having at least a 20% down payment can prevent added costs for private mortgage insurance (or PMI).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
money.com

Homeowners Are Increasingly Turning to HELOCs for Extra Cash

Last month, Dennis Shirshikov and his wife, Natalie, decided they needed to renovate the kitchen, siding and roof of their house in Greene, New York. Then they started crunching numbers on how to afford it. "Our home was built in 1851, so there's always something to update," says Dennis Shirshikov,...
GREENE, NY
FOXBusiness

What are Parent PLUS Loans?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy