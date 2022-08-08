Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show
The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair
If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
Hometown Happenings: Check Out This Tasty Minnesota Café
You never know what you will find when you're driving on the open road. More often than not, you‘ll always find some true gems in small towns across the country. Lange's Café, located in Pipestone, Minnesota is exactly one of those gems!. Lange's Café is in the heart...
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident
The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!
The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase. A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travis Tritt To Play Swiftel Center In Brookings This Week
Coming off a night from the land of Harley, country music star Travis Tritt will roll across the state from the Sturgis motorcycle rally to the land of the Jackrabbits. Tritt along with Aaron Lewis will take the stage at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11.
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0