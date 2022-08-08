ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Hot 104.7

Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show

The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair

If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Blog#U S Life#Kikn Country
Hot 104.7

SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident

The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy