Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Grand View ‘Donate Life’ Efforts Earn Designation
SELLERSVILLE PA – Grand View Health has received statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation, it announced Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022). Grand View Hospital earned a platinum designation from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania for its participation in the association’s 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge.
sanatogapost.com
PV Chamber Hosts September Shredding in Limerick
LIMERICK PA – A business and community shredding day sponsored by the Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Sept. 10 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot adjacent to Tower Health’s offices at 420 W. Linfield-Trappe Rd. The event will be held rain or shine, and is open to the public.
sanatogapost.com
Chapel Leadership Series Hosts Book Author
VALLEY FORGE PA – Author and historian William “Larry” Kidder will be a featured speaker Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) at 6 p.m. in Washington Memorial Chapel on Route 23, Valley Forge National Historical Park, as part of its “Lead Like George Leadership Forum” Series. Kidder will discuss his book, “Ten Crucial Days: Washington’s Vision for Victory Unfolds.”
sanatogapost.com
Grand View Sets August, November Blood Drives
SELLERSVILLE PA – In an effort to help ease a national shortage of blood and blood products, Grand View Health System said it would operate two blood donation events, one each during August and November, at the Emergency Medical Services Building on the Grand View Hospital campus, 700 Lawn Ave. The first is scheduled for Aug. 22 (23022; Monday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanatogapost.com
Make Plastic Bags Do More Than Just Carry Stuff
CREAMERY PA – A collection of plastic bags, skillfully woven into sturdy and durable but soft mats, may provide homeless individuals with a more comfortable night’s sleep. That’s the goal of volunteers working with a Collegeville area non-profit, Integrate For Good, which is coordinating efforts to produce the mats.
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
sanatogapost.com
Community Health & Dental Plans Health Fair Friday
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A local observance of National Health Center Week, which began Sunday and continues through Saturday (Aug. 7-13, 2022) at offices of Pottstown-based Community Health & Dental Care Inc., will include a community health fair scheduled for Friday (Aug. 12) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the organization’s Coventry Mall location, 351 W. Schuylkill Rd.
sanatogapost.com
Sun Glare A Factor in Tuesday Morning Accident
SUN MAY BE TO BLAME – Bright sun glare that reduced drivers’ morning visibility was cited by Lower Pottsgrove police as a possible contributing factor in a two motor-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at about 7:39 a.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and East High Street in Sanatoga village. No one was injured in the incident, they reported. A utility truck (at top) and passenger car (above) collided at the intersection, and a few parts (below) ended up on its southeast corner. The vehicles were moved out of traffic lanes and onto township-owned property nearby. Other than the police patrol, no additional first responders were required. Hawk’s Towing arrived to remove disabled vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
Administrative Changes Ahead at Pottsgrove Schools
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Dealing with a series of personnel changes in the Pottsgrove School District will occupy an early portion of the district Board of School Directors’ time during its scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) meeting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at Pottsgrove High School, according to the board’s just-released agenda.
Comments / 0