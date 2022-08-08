SUN MAY BE TO BLAME – Bright sun glare that reduced drivers’ morning visibility was cited by Lower Pottsgrove police as a possible contributing factor in a two motor-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at about 7:39 a.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and East High Street in Sanatoga village. No one was injured in the incident, they reported. A utility truck (at top) and passenger car (above) collided at the intersection, and a few parts (below) ended up on its southeast corner. The vehicles were moved out of traffic lanes and onto township-owned property nearby. Other than the police patrol, no additional first responders were required. Hawk’s Towing arrived to remove disabled vehicles.

SANATOGA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO