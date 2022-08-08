ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show

The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Brookings, SD
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Sioux Falls, SD is the #38 Best City to Live in the USA. Why Sioux Falls is one of the best cities to live in. Residents in Sioux Falls, SD, enjoy small-town camaraderie but with big-city amenities. As South Dakota’s largest city, Sioux Falls is one of the best places to live in the U.S., with loads of opportunities for entrepreneurs, those looking to grow their careers and young professionals ready to network in a new city. Sioux Falls is also a huge draw for scientists, with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Resources Observation and Science Data Center located in the region. (The center maintains tens of millions of satellite images of the Earth’s land surface, mapping everything from the planet’s minerals to catfish ponds). Affordable housing and a low cost of living plus plenty of free fun (hello, waterfalls and bike trails!) all help residents stretch their dollars further here. Sioux Falls is also on the radar of young professionals who love the cute coffee shops that are perfect for remote work, as well as the cool breweries and ample opportunities for rock climbing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason 'Moose' Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The murder of Mary K. Ross

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
BROOKINGS, SD
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Follow USD Women's Basketball as They Travel Through Greece

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023. To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country. Not only are they getting an educational experience as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
New airport terminal at ATY opens Wednesday! (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some 20 months after construction began, the new passenger terminal at Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Denver Air Connection’s first departing flight will exit the gate at 8:45. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says even after tomorrow’s opening, there will be a few punch list...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown July 2022 Yards of the Month selected

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Watertown Yards of the Month for the month of July has been selected. Each month, five homes – one from each ward, one business, and one whimsical yard are chosen. You can nominate an individual or business by filling out a form at the nomination watering cans located at County Fair Foods, HyVee, and the Watertown Regional Libary.
WATERTOWN, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
