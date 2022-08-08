Read full article on original website
Water/Wastewater assistance is available in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. Water/wastewater assistance is available for low-income individuals and families. Eligibility is based on...
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance Over SD, Minnesota, & Iowa
Are you ready for the final “Supermoon” of 2022 over South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa? Looks like the weather could be good for viewing!. The full “Sturgeon Supermoon” will be the last big Supermoon of 2022. The weather forecast looks like it could be good viewing...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck crashed into a house off I-90 Wednesday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the semi-truck veered off I-90 and collided with a house in rural South Dakota. First responders treated the semi-truck’s driver and passenger for their injuries. None of the occupants of the house were injured and exited the house safely.
South Dakota first responders endorse Amendment D
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid by supporting the passage of Constitutional Amendment “D”. Amy Marsh is with the state EMS Association. Marsh says Medicaid expansion is critical for health care in rural areas. Marsh says state voters should approve...
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
Is It Legal To Break A Car Window To Save A Dog In Minnesota?
It has been a hot summer in Minnesota. If you see that someone has thoughtlessly left a dog in a hot car is it legal in Minnesota to bust the window to save the pet's life?. On a 75-degree day, the inside of a parked car can climb to 110 degrees in minutes.
Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?
The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
