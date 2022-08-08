Some 49% of Singaporeans say they are considering Japan for their next vacation abroad, according to the market research firm YouGov. Interest may be even higher among young citizens. Some 68% of Singaporeans aged 16 to 24 years old indicated they are considering Japan for their "next vacation," compared to 37% of those aged 55 and older, according to research published in May.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO