High bone mass and cam morphology are independently related to hip osteoarthritis: findings from the High Bone Mass cohort

Background and Objectives: The constantly increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus(T2DM) and the advent of new treatment options have made management of T2DM patients moredemanding. We aimed to (a) estimate the familiarity of general practitioners with novel T2DMtreatment options, (b) determine whether a digital tool can aid in their treatment decisions and(c) demonstrate that an evidence-based digital clinical support tool can be made using an existingdigital platform. Materials and methods: This proof-of-concept study consisted of two parts: Wefirst conducted a simple online survey among general practitioners of three European countries toestimate their familiarity with novel T2DM treatment options and to determine whether they believethat a digital tool can aid in their T2DM treatment decisions. We then proceeded to develop a new digital tool that provides quick, evidence-based support for treatment of patients with T2DM using an existing digital platform. Results: The online survey was completed by 129/5278 physicians (94from Italy, 22 from Czech Republic and 13 from Slovenia). Only 30.7% of all general practitionersreported to be either very or extremely familiar with novel T2DM treatments; the vast majority of participating general practitioners (82.8%) reported that they would find a digital clinical decision support tool for treating T2DM patients either very or extremely useful. A digital tool which features the characteristics deemed most important by the polled physicians was subsequently developed. Conclusions: The results of the online survey showed that familiarity of general practitioners with novel T2DM treatment options is relatively low and that there is a need for digital clinical decision support tools intended to facilitate treatment decisions in T2DM patients. We demonstrated that such a tool can easily be developed using an existing digital platform.

