High bone mass and cam morphology are independently related to hip osteoarthritis: findings from the High Bone Mass cohort

researchgate.net
The Role of Physicians’ Digital Tools in Pharmacological Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Background and Objectives: The constantly increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus(T2DM) and the advent of new treatment options have made management of T2DM patients moredemanding. We aimed to (a) estimate the familiarity of general practitioners with novel T2DMtreatment options, (b) determine whether a digital tool can aid in their treatment decisions and(c) demonstrate that an evidence-based digital clinical support tool can be made using an existingdigital platform. Materials and methods: This proof-of-concept study consisted of two parts: Wefirst conducted a simple online survey among general practitioners of three European countries toestimate their familiarity with novel T2DM treatment options and to determine whether they believethat a digital tool can aid in their T2DM treatment decisions. We then proceeded to develop a new digital tool that provides quick, evidence-based support for treatment of patients with T2DM using an existing digital platform. Results: The online survey was completed by 129/5278 physicians (94from Italy, 22 from Czech Republic and 13 from Slovenia). Only 30.7% of all general practitionersreported to be either very or extremely familiar with novel T2DM treatments; the vast majority of participating general practitioners (82.8%) reported that they would find a digital clinical decision support tool for treating T2DM patients either very or extremely useful. A digital tool which features the characteristics deemed most important by the polled physicians was subsequently developed. Conclusions: The results of the online survey showed that familiarity of general practitioners with novel T2DM treatment options is relatively low and that there is a need for digital clinical decision support tools intended to facilitate treatment decisions in T2DM patients. We demonstrated that such a tool can easily be developed using an existing digital platform.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
MedicalXpress
Training blood vessels may help protect against heart attack, stroke
The majority of heart attacks and strokes in the world are ischemic, meaning a clot or buildup of plaque in an artery prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching cells in the heart or brain. Blocked for too long, tissues die. But similar to the way exercise helps muscles adapt to more...
researchgate.net
Aching to be Understood: Vocational Rehabilitation Implications for Emerging Adults in Chronic Pain
Background Emerging adults, the developmental period ranging from the late teens through the 20s, experience chronic pain at an estimated rate of 7.6%–14.3% and report greater pain interference (i.e., pain that disrupts daily life activities) than middle-aged or older adults. Chronic pain can interfere with the completion of developmental tasks associated with biological, psychological, occupational, and social changes necessary to move from emerging adulthood into young adulthood. For these reasons, the impact of chronic pain may be more detrimental for emerging adults than for middle-aged and older adults. Objective To investigate the unique characteristics and vocational rehabilitation needs of emerging adults with chronic pain and to identify and implement policies, practices, and interventions that facilitate the achievement of vocational rehabilitation consumer’s self-determined goals. Methods The authors reviewed the literature on (a) common conditions that cause chronic pain in emerging adults, (b) the populations most at risk of experiencing chronic pain in emerging adulthood, (c) psychosocial aspects of chronic pain for this population, (d) vocational impact of chronic pain on emerging adults, and (e) the use of the disability centrality model to guide assessment and planning. Conclusion This literature review examines best practices related to vocational rehabilitation and emerging adults living with chronic pain. Comprehensive recommendations are provided that inform all phases of the vocational rehabilitation planning process, including services related to outreach and eligibility, counseling and guidance, physical and mental restoration, post-secondary education, job development and placement, and accommodation planning.
researchgate.net
Prognosis of adenoid cystic carcinoma in head and neck region treated with different regimens—A single‐centre study
Background: No study has evaluated the impact of regimen on recurrence, metastasis and survival in patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). The present study aimed to compare the efficacy of radioactive seed implantation and other regimens in treating ACC, so as to investigate the clinical applicability of radioactive seed implantation and determine the indications for this regimen. Methods: A total of 188 patients with ACC in oromaxillofacial region were allocated to four groups according to the treatment regimen: group 1 was treated with a combination of surgery and 125 I seed therapy, group 2 with a combination of surgery and external radiotherapy, group 3 with surgery, whereas group 4 was untreated. The Kaplan-Meier method was used to assess the survival rates, and the Cox regression analyses were used to identify the associated prognostic factors. Results: The overall survival rates of 188 patients and groups 1, 2, 3 and 4 were 85.7%, 75%, 68.2% and 37.5%, respectively. Cox regression analysis revealed that age, T stage, N stage and regimen were independent prognostic factors of survival. Amongst patients with primary ACC, the efficacy of radioactive seed implantation was higher in those with perineural invasion than in those without. Conclusion: Patient age, T stage, N stage and regimen are independent prognostic factors of survival in patients with ACC. Patients treated with surgery combined with postoperative 125 I seed radiotherapy have a higher overall survival rate, and those with perineural invasion are more suitable for radioactive seed implantation therapy.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
researchgate.net
The Pioneer Transcription Factor Foxa2 Modulates T Helper Differentiation to Reduce Mouse Allergic Airway Disease
Foxa2, a member of the Forkhead box (Fox) family of transcription factors, plays an important role in the regulation of lung function and lung tissue homeostasis. FOXA2 expression is reduced in the lung and airways epithelium of asthmatic patients and in mice absence of Foxa2 from the lung epithelium contributes to airway inflammation and goblet cell hyperplasia. Here we demonstrate a novel role for Foxa2 in the regulation of T helper differentiation and investigate its impact on lung inflammation. Conditional deletion of Foxa2 from T-cells led to increased Th2 cytokine secretion and differentiation, but decreased Th1 differentiation and IFN-γ expression in vitro. Induction of mouse allergic airway inflammation resulted in more severe disease in the conditional Foxa2 knockout than in control mice, with increased cellular infiltration to the lung, characterized by the recruitment of eosinophils and basophils, increased mucus production and increased production of Th2 cytokines and serum IgE. Thus, these experiments suggest that Foxa2 expression in T-cells is required to protect against the Th2 inflammatory response in allergic airway inflammation and that Foxa2 is important in T-cells to maintain the balance of effector cell differentiation and function in the lung.
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
researchgate.net
Investigating Dynamics of the Spinal Cord Injury Adjustment Model: Mediation Model Analysis
Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a severe neurological injury that results in damage to multiple bodily systems. SCI rehabilitation requires a significant focus on improving adjustment to the injury. This paper presents a detailed description of the Spinal Cord Injury Adjustment Model (SCIAM), which clarifies how individuals adjust to SCI and contends that adjustment to SCI is a multifactorial process involving non-linear dynamic adaptation over time. Evidence supporting SCIAM is also discussed. Mediation analyses were conducted to test the mediator dynamics proposed by the model. The analyses tested the relationship between two moderators (self-care and secondary health conditions), mediators (two self-efficacy items and appraisal of quality of life or QoL), and positive versus negative vitality/mental health as outcomes. Results showed that higher self-efficacy and perceived QoL was related to greater independence in self-care and reduced negative impacts of secondary health conditions. This study supported the mediation role of self-efficacy and other appraisals such as perceived QoL in enhancing self-care and buffering the negative impact of health challenges. In conclusion, it is important to employ a holistic model such as SCIAM to conceptualise and increase understanding of the process of adjustment following a severe neurological injury such as SCI.
researchgate.net
How can counselling by family physicians on nutrition and physical activity be improved: trends from a survey in Germany
Purpose Cancer and its therapy causes severe symptoms, most of which are amendable to nutrition and physical activity (PA). Counselling on nutrition and PA empowers patients to take part more actively in their treatment. Many cancer patients are yet in need of information on these topics. In this study, we investigate the perception of family physicians (FP) on nutrition and PA in cancer patient care and assess barriers and steps to improve their involvement in counselling on these topics. Methods Based on qualitative content analysis of 5 semi-structured interviews with FP, a questionnaire was developed and completed by 61 German FP. Results Most of the FP acknowledged the importance of nutrition and PA during (91.4%) and after (100%) cancer therapy. While many participants were involved in cancer patient care, 65.6% of FP viewed themselves as primary reference person to address these topics. However, a third (32.8%) of FP were unfamiliar with information thereof. Some were unsatisfied regarding timely updates on their patient’s treatment course via discharge letters (25.0%) or phone calls (36.2%). FP would like to dedicate more consultation time addressing nutrition and PA than they currently do ( p < 0.001). Conclusion Communication btween healthcare practitioners about mutual cancer patient’s treatment must be improved, e.g. utilising electronic communication to quicken correspondence. Acquisition of information on nutrition and PA in cancer patient care needs to be facilitated for FP, approachable by compiling reliable information and their sources. Involvement of FP in structured treatment programs could benefit cancer patient care. Trial registration number (May 7, 2021): 2021–2149-Bef.
docwirenews.com
Impact of CPAP Therapy on Atrial Substrate in Atrial Fibrillation with OSA
Researchers, led by Chrishan J. Nalliah, explored whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affected the remodeling of the atrial substrate associated with OSA in patients with atrial fibrillation. Their study, published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, found that CPAP therapy appeared to reverse the atrial remodeling in atrial fibrillation.
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
researchgate.net
A pro-inflammatory and fibrous cap thinning transcriptome profile accompanies carotid plaque rupture leading to stroke
Atherosclerotic plaque rupture is the etiology of ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction. The molecular mechanisms responsible for rupture remain unclear, in part, due to the lack of data from plaques at the time of rupture. Ribosome-depleted total RNA was sequenced from carotid plaques obtained from patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy with high-grade stenosis and either (1) a carotid-related ischemic cerebrovascular event within the previous 5 days ('recently ruptured,' n = 6) or (2) an absence of a cerebrovascular event ('asymptomatic,' n = 5). Principal component analysis confirmed plaque rupture was responsible for the greatest percentage of the variability between samples (23.2%), and recently ruptured plaques were enriched for transcripts associated with inflammation and extracellular matrix degradation. Hierarchical clustering achieved differentiation of the asymptomatic from the recently ruptured plaques. This analysis also found co-expression of transcripts for immunoglobulins and B lymphocyte function, matrix metalloproteinases, and interferon response genes. Examination of the differentially expressed genes supported the importance of inflammation and inhibition of proliferation and migration coupled with an increase in apoptosis. Thus, the transcriptome of recently ruptured plaques is enriched with transcripts associated with inflammation and fibrous cap thinning and support further examination of the role of B lymphocytes and interferons in atherosclerotic plaque rupture.
MedicalXpress
Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows
The tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, serves as the location of embryo implantation and the source of the arteries that lead into the placenta to support a fetus during pregnancy. But in humans, when there is no fertilized egg, the endometrium is shed through menstruation. The endometrium is thus unusual in that it is regularly lost, then proliferates again, throughout a woman's reproductive age. In about 10 percent of women, however, endometrium-like tissues (known as lesions) also grow outside of the uterus, leading to endometriosis.
researchgate.net
Targeting Ras-ERK cascade by bioactive natural products for potential treatment of cancer: an updated overview
MAPK (mitogen-activated protein kinase) or ERK (extracellular-signal-regulated kinase) pathway is an important link in the transition from extracellular signals to intracellular responses. Because of genetic and epigenetic changes, signal-ing cascades are altered in a variety of diseases, including cancer. Extant studies on the homeostatic and pathologic behavior of MAPK signaling have been conducted; however, much remains to be explored in preclinical and clinical research in terms of regulation and action models. MAPK has implications for cancer therapy response, more specifically in response to experimental MAPK suppression, compensatory mechanisms are activated. The current study investigates MAPK as a very complex cell signaling pathway that plays roles in cancer treatment response, cellular normal conduit maintenance, and compensatory pathway activation. Most MAPK inhibitors, unfortunately, cause resistance by activating compensatory feedback loops in tumor cells and tumor microenvironment components. As a result, innovative combinatorial treatments for cancer management must be applied to limit the likelihood of alternate pathway initiation as a possibility for generating novel therapeutics based on incorporation in translational research. We summarize current knowledge about the implications of ERK (MAPK) in cancer, as well as bioactive products from plants, microbial organisms or marine organisms, as well as the correlation with their chemical structures, which modulate this pathway for the treatment of different types of cancer.
