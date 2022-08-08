The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022‘I know you...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO