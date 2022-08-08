ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna reveals the on-stage moment that almost killed her career

Pop diva Madonna may have one of the most impressive careers in music history, but the “Vogue” singer revealed that a wardrobe malfunction three decades ago nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old shared the cheeky mishap during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, decked out with a mouthful of “birthday grills” in true Madonna fashion. The star joined Fallon to promote her new album “Finally Enough Love”, a curation of the singer’s favorite dance hits. While the album celebrates Madonna’s record number of top songs, the star revealed her iconic “Like a Virgin” performance...
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored

David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
10 Great Film Soundtracks of the Last 50 Years

The best movie soundtracks do far more than just compliment the images you see on screen. In the hands of a gifted music supervisor, a soundtrack can take on a unique life of its own—popularizing micro-genres, shining a light on previously obscure artists and making new hits out of perfectly timed needle drops.
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022‘I know you...
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Wilderness festival review: A surprisingly rich music experience within a middle class haven

Any review of Wilderness Festival has to begin by acknowledging the elephant in the room. This is a posh festival. Or rather, this is an eminently middle-class festival, a bougie, family-friendly event that seems to place as much emphasis on the upmarket “experiences” it offers – a panoply of health and spa activities, horseback riding, archery and fine dining – as the music itself. Squint a little, though, and these four days in the resplendent Oxfordshire sunshine don’t like feel all that different to being at any of the UK’s other major festivals – there’s just a bit more room...
