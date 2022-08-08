Read full article on original website
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
George Harrison Thought of 1 Iconic Line From The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" would not have been the same without George Harrison or Paul McCartney's girlfriend, Jane Asher.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Madonna reveals the on-stage moment that almost killed her career
Pop diva Madonna may have one of the most impressive careers in music history, but the “Vogue” singer revealed that a wardrobe malfunction three decades ago nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old shared the cheeky mishap during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, decked out with a mouthful of “birthday grills” in true Madonna fashion. The star joined Fallon to promote her new album “Finally Enough Love”, a curation of the singer’s favorite dance hits. While the album celebrates Madonna’s record number of top songs, the star revealed her iconic “Like a Virgin” performance...
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
10 Great Film Soundtracks of the Last 50 Years
The best movie soundtracks do far more than just compliment the images you see on screen. In the hands of a gifted music supervisor, a soundtrack can take on a unique life of its own—popularizing micro-genres, shining a light on previously obscure artists and making new hits out of perfectly timed needle drops.
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022‘I know you...
Amy Lee reveals the best song to get someone into Evanescence
And no, it isn't Bring Me To Life
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt dies age 72 as band pays tribute with lyrics from hit song 'Love You 'Till The End'
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72 and his band mates have paid tribute to him. The band's official social media account today announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
Why you should definitely own Workingman's Dead by the Grateful Dead
Country rock with a heart and soul, Workingman's Dead reminded people that Jerry Garcia & Co. were more than just live-jamming road hog
Tom Waits Releases 20th Anniversary Reissues of ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his 14th and 15th albums, respectively, Alice and Blood Money, Tom Waits is releasing a limited edition vinyl version of both albums on Oct. 7. A translucent blue vinyl for Alice and a translucent red version for Blood Money will be available on the...
Wilderness festival review: A surprisingly rich music experience within a middle class haven
Any review of Wilderness Festival has to begin by acknowledging the elephant in the room. This is a posh festival. Or rather, this is an eminently middle-class festival, a bougie, family-friendly event that seems to place as much emphasis on the upmarket “experiences” it offers – a panoply of health and spa activities, horseback riding, archery and fine dining – as the music itself. Squint a little, though, and these four days in the resplendent Oxfordshire sunshine don’t like feel all that different to being at any of the UK’s other major festivals – there’s just a bit more room...
