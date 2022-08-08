Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Levinson proposes school safety enhancements
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board are inviting school officials to attend a presentation and discussion on the use of armed officers and K-9s to enhance school security and protect students and staff from harm. “There are many issues that currently divide our...
downbeach.com
Carole Schiavo Kids Swim raises $13,000 for cancer care at Shore Medical Center
SOMERS POINT – One hundred and five young swimmers raised more than $13,000 during the 40th annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health held at the Mainland Recreation Association pool in Linwood. Members of the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center took their places on the pool deck to count...
downbeach.com
Longport seeks donations to put on fireworks display, Sept. 3
The Borough of Longport is moving forward with the town’s traditional end of summer fireworks display. The event is scheduled to be held at dusk Saturday, Sept. 3,. Borough officials are seeking help from the community to eliminate the $1,800 shortfall needed to pay the fireworks vendor. The fireworks...
downbeach.com
Next up in Margate: Rubber Ducky Derby
The Margate Business Association will hold its annual Duck Derby and raffle Sunday, Aug. 14 (raindate Aug. 21)* with the weighted rubber ducks departing from Ray Scott’s Dock on Amherst Avenue. Activities will begin at 11 a.m. along the Margate City Municipal Pier on Washington and Amherst avenues, with...
ocnjdaily.com
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered
There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
Family to Hold Fundraiser For Paralyzed First Responder From Coral Springs
Peter Bazos isn’t giving up. The 58-year-old first responder from Coral Springs nearly died of COVID-19 and a massive stroke one year ago, then became partially paralyzed. But he hopes to walk again someday with the help of his community. Bazos’ family is holding a casino fundraiser for their...
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
WSVN-TV
Who Has To Pay?
(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
downbeach.com
Learn about Judaism at Northfield synagogue
NORTHFIELD – Have you ever had questions about Judaism or Jewish life? Or have your non-Jewish friends, family or neighbors ever expressed any interest in Judaism to you?. Beth Israel Reform Congregation of Northfield is offering free Taste of Judaism classes 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday evenings, Sept. 6, 13 and 20, at the Cohen Library at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Rd. in Northfield.
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
downbeach.com
Longport surveying residents about holding borough-wide yardsale
LONGPORT – The Borough is surveying residents about the possibility of holding a borough-wide yardsale event. The very brief three-question survey asks residents if they would support the idea and when would be the best time of year to hold such an event. The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 18.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5
Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
Hammonton Gazette
Fiorentino, others retire
Sgt. Jason Rigby (right) was presented a plaque of recognition and a shadowbox by Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel (left). (THG/Joseph F. Berenato. To purchase photos in The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Capt. Mark Fiorentino, a longtime member of the Hammonton Police Department, announced his retirement. According to Business...
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Zuri Boston
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Fairview. Zuri Boston was reported missing from her home on the 3100 block of Constitution Road. She is described as a black female, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a mustard colored shirt with the word “Savage” on it. She is known to frequent the 700 block of Ware Street and the park at the corner of 9th Street and Carl Miller Boulevard.
Click10.com
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
downbeach.com
Margate to amend city ordinance to require lead-based paint inspections
MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 4 introduced an ordinance amending its municipal code for rental properties to ensure children are safe from the dangers of lead-based paints. According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year, municipalities must perform, or require landlords to...
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ
RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
987thecoast.com
Sea Isle Mayor Doubles Down on Juvenile Crime Issues
Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio says he’s not giving up his fight to change some of the juvenile justice laws in the State that have handcuffed local cops from preventing juvenile crimes. Desiderio says his administration will look into potential litigation that would fix some of the problems and report back to him by the end of the year. Various state laws prevent cops from enforcing ordinance violations and some juvenile have thumbed their noses at law enforcement, knowing they cannot be touched.
