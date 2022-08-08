ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Levinson proposes school safety enhancements

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board are inviting school officials to attend a presentation and discussion on the use of armed officers and K-9s to enhance school security and protect students and staff from harm. “There are many issues that currently divide our...
Longport seeks donations to put on fireworks display, Sept. 3

The Borough of Longport is moving forward with the town’s traditional end of summer fireworks display. The event is scheduled to be held at dusk Saturday, Sept. 3,. Borough officials are seeking help from the community to eliminate the $1,800 shortfall needed to pay the fireworks vendor. The fireworks...
LONGPORT, NJ
Next up in Margate: Rubber Ducky Derby

The Margate Business Association will hold its annual Duck Derby and raffle Sunday, Aug. 14 (raindate Aug. 21)* with the weighted rubber ducks departing from Ray Scott’s Dock on Amherst Avenue. Activities will begin at 11 a.m. along the Margate City Municipal Pier on Washington and Amherst avenues, with...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered

There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Who Has To Pay?

(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
MIRAMAR, FL
Learn about Judaism at Northfield synagogue

NORTHFIELD – Have you ever had questions about Judaism or Jewish life? Or have your non-Jewish friends, family or neighbors ever expressed any interest in Judaism to you?. Beth Israel Reform Congregation of Northfield is offering free Taste of Judaism classes 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday evenings, Sept. 6, 13 and 20, at the Cohen Library at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Rd. in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Longport surveying residents about holding borough-wide yardsale

LONGPORT – The Borough is surveying residents about the possibility of holding a borough-wide yardsale event. The very brief three-question survey asks residents if they would support the idea and when would be the best time of year to hold such an event. The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 18.
Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Fiorentino, others retire

Sgt. Jason Rigby (right) was presented a plaque of recognition and a shadowbox by Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel (left). (THG/Joseph F. Berenato. To purchase photos in The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Capt. Mark Fiorentino, a longtime member of the Hammonton Police Department, announced his retirement. According to Business...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Missing person – Zuri Boston

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Fairview. Zuri Boston was reported missing from her home on the 3100 block of Constitution Road. She is described as a black female, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a mustard colored shirt with the word “Savage” on it. She is known to frequent the 700 block of Ware Street and the park at the corner of 9th Street and Carl Miller Boulevard.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Margate to amend city ordinance to require lead-based paint inspections

MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 4 introduced an ordinance amending its municipal code for rental properties to ensure children are safe from the dangers of lead-based paints. According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year, municipalities must perform, or require landlords to...
MARGATE, FL
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ

RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
Sea Isle Mayor Doubles Down on Juvenile Crime Issues

Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio says he’s not giving up his fight to change some of the juvenile justice laws in the State that have handcuffed local cops from preventing juvenile crimes. Desiderio says his administration will look into potential litigation that would fix some of the problems and report back to him by the end of the year. Various state laws prevent cops from enforcing ordinance violations and some juvenile have thumbed their noses at law enforcement, knowing they cannot be touched.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

