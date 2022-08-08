ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Apopka families upset with no bus and questionable walk

APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
Lake County schools implement new panic safety feature

LAKE COUNTY, Fla.—Lake County School District is implementing a new safety feature for all faculty. It’s aimed at increasing crisis response with law enforcement using panic buttons. What You Need To Know. Lake Co. School District implement panic safety buttons. Every faculty member will receive one as soon...
Seminole County School Board reviewing new laws and policies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With lots of changes happening in classrooms all over the state as students head back to school, the Spectrum News watchdog team is focusing on Seminole County and best practices for teachers following the new Parental Rights in Education law. What You Need To Know.
📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
