mynews13.com
Apopka families upset with no bus and questionable walk
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
mynews13.com
Brevard County rolls out new bus monitoring tech to start school year
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More than 23,000 students in Brevard County will hop on school buses in the 2022-23 school year, and for many of them, they will be using a new system that will help district and school leaders better keep track of them. What You Need To...
WESH
Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
Seminole County school bus app experiences technical issues on first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials said some families had trouble accessing their child’s school bus information online. School transportation officials said there was a bug in the app called Traversa Ride 360. Officials said early Wednesday that they think they have worked out the issue. By...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated Seminole County parents scramble for school bus information
SANFORD, Fla. - Two days before the start of the 2022-23 school year in Seminole County and parents are having issues accessing bus route information for their children in the district. Seminole County Public School parent, Gina Lagrone, tells FOX 35 News, "You try to do it, and it doesn’t...
mynews13.com
Mt. Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
mynews13.com
Lake County schools implement new panic safety feature
LAKE COUNTY, Fla.—Lake County School District is implementing a new safety feature for all faculty. It’s aimed at increasing crisis response with law enforcement using panic buttons. What You Need To Know. Lake Co. School District implement panic safety buttons. Every faculty member will receive one as soon...
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
WESH
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
mynews13.com
Seminole County School Board reviewing new laws and policies
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With lots of changes happening in classrooms all over the state as students head back to school, the Spectrum News watchdog team is focusing on Seminole County and best practices for teachers following the new Parental Rights in Education law. What You Need To Know.
Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
click orlando
📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
fox35orlando.com
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
WESH
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
Semitruck overturns and kills driver on I-4 ramp in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County are asked to use caution after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Troopers said a semitruck driver was killed in a crash on the westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to eastbound Osceola Parkway in the area of mile marker 65 in Kissimmee.
click orlando
Osceola County school district using international program to hire teachers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Osceola County’s public school district superintendent sat down with News 6 to talk about some of the new faces students can expect to see thanks to an international program that’s getting results for them and bringing diversity into the classroom.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. It's unclear...
mynews13.com
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
