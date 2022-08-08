ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Washington University in St. Louis has joined with 14 other universities in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court as it prepares to hear arguments in two cases challenging longstanding precedent that allows universities to consider race and ethnicity in admissions decisions. The friend-of-the-court brief was filed Aug....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New business to bring 300 jobs to city

The city of Farmington and the Farmington Industrial Development Authority announced Wednesday afternoon that Communication Solutions, LLC will be the newest company to make its home in the Farmington Industrial Park. Communication Solutions, LLC (CSLLC) is a premier provider of business-to-business and business-to-consumer customer engagement services since 1996. The company...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jour de Fete returns to Ste. Genevieve August 13-14

Missouri’s largest outdoor crafts fair returns for another year in historic Ste. Genevieve Aug. 13-14. The two-day celebration of arts and crafts has been welcoming travelers, traders, and artist from both the region and beyond. The festival has been described as one of the best arts and crafts fair in the Midwest.
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis

When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

