First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions
Washington University in St. Louis has joined with 14 other universities in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court as it prepares to hear arguments in two cases challenging longstanding precedent that allows universities to consider race and ethnicity in admissions decisions. The friend-of-the-court brief was filed Aug....
New business to bring 300 jobs to city
The city of Farmington and the Farmington Industrial Development Authority announced Wednesday afternoon that Communication Solutions, LLC will be the newest company to make its home in the Farmington Industrial Park. Communication Solutions, LLC (CSLLC) is a premier provider of business-to-business and business-to-consumer customer engagement services since 1996. The company...
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds finds original Budweiser trademark and label design
The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds has located the original trademark application and label design for Budweiser. The 1878 submission was handwritten, partially in English and partially in German, and while it does not include a specific recipe, it does mention ingredients and an overall profile of the beer. The...
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
Party's over: St. Louis election board nixes partisan labels for special race
ST. LOUIS — What a difference one vote can make. The city elections board said Friday it will hold the Aug. 23 special election to fill an empty 22nd Ward aldermanic seat without party labels next to names on the ballot. The decision marked a reversal for the board:...
Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds
You’ll soon see more drugs on a street corner near you. But in this case, neighbors are mostly happy about it.
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
Holland Construction Services finishes construction of $22 million multifamily property in St. Louis
Holland Construction Services has completed work on Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a $22 million, six-story building with 105 residential units and a two-story parking garage in Midtown St. Louis. Located near SSM Health’s new hospital campus and St. Louis University, the development includes 10,000 square feet of ground floor...
Jour de Fete returns to Ste. Genevieve August 13-14
Missouri’s largest outdoor crafts fair returns for another year in historic Ste. Genevieve Aug. 13-14. The two-day celebration of arts and crafts has been welcoming travelers, traders, and artist from both the region and beyond. The festival has been described as one of the best arts and crafts fair in the Midwest.
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses
The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
Missouri used car salesman hides over $300,000 in commissions from IRS
A used car salesman from Imperial, Missouri appeared in federal court Monday and confessed to hiding over $300,000 in sales commissions from the IRS.
Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis
When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure
A volunteer from FOX 2 Contact 2 helps a Ferguson homeowner save their home from foreclosure.
