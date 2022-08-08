Read full article on original website
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer
When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'
The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
Entire North Carolina Police Department Resigns After Black Town Manager Hired
Was the new boss really that bad? An entire North Carolina police department handed in their resignations, citing a “hostile environment” after a new town manager was hired. It just so happens that the new town manager is a Black woman. The town has two weeks to lock in another police force. Kenly Police Chief […]
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Whole North Carolina Police Department Quits Due to ‘Progressively Responsible’ Town Manager
In protest of a newly-appointed “progressively responsible” town manager in North Carolina, an entire police force has turned in their two weeks notice because of their alleged “hostile work environment.”. The New York Post reports Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson, a key clerk, and five of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina County Stocks Schools With AR-15s
A North Carolina county has begun stocking schools with AR-15s to “be prepared” in case of a mass shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwell first announced the plan back in June, pledging to arm all school resource officers with the rifles in case anyone “tries to come in and destroy our children.” Now, according to the Asheville Citizen Times, the plan is in full swing and school officials are on board. “We were able to put an AR-15 rifle and safe in all of our schools in the county,” Harwood was quoted saying. “We’ve also got breaching tools to go into those safes. We’ve got extra magazines with ammo in those safes.” County residents are said to have donated funds for the rifles and equipment, all of which Harwood said would be stored at an “undisclosed location” in the schools for deputies to retrieve in the case of an active shooter.Read it at Asheville Citizen Times
Federal officials are investigating the death of a co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air in North Carolina
The body of a man who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing Friday near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, authorities said.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Six arrested in stray-bullet killing of 13-year-old South Carolina girl
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A 13-year-old girl is dead and six people are under arrest after police alleged the suspects unleashed a barrage of gunfire with an assault weapon into her South Carolina home, striking her as she was playing video games in a room with a younger child.
Woman uses 'teacher voice' to chase bear away from North Carolina deck
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away. Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
Comments / 0