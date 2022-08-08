ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.

Those who can prove their refugee status should be allowed through, Meloni said, while those who cannot should be sent home.

The 45-year-old is current frontrunner to replace Mario Draghi in a general election that is due to be held in September after Draghi's government collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZt7K_0h8y1wrF00
Giorgia Meloni, current frontrunner to become Italy's next prime minister, has proposed blockading the coast of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdPL9_0h8y1wrF00
Ms Meloni wants all new arrivals - both migrants and refugees - to be detained in Africa so their eligibility to travel can be assessed before any of them are allowed to come to Italy (file)

Meloni, who counts the likes of Italy's former interior minister Matteo Salvini and former leader Silvio Berlusconi as her allies, made the comments at the weekend.

Speaking to a TV channel owned by the Berlusconi family, she said: 'The problem of migrant arrivals on our shores must be tackled at its source, with a "naval blockade".'

Likening the plan to EU proposals to get tough on border security, she added: '[This] is no different than a European mission to negotiate together with Libya, the possibility to block the inflatable boats during their departure.'

But Meloni's plans came under attack by political opponents, who said any attempt to blockade the shores of a foreign nation would be a de-facto declaration of war.

'Meloni, do you know that under international law it is considered an act of war,' tweeted former house speaker Laura Boldrini.

'Do you know that more ships would be required than the navy has? Do you know the number of dead would outnumber those rejected?'

Salvini - who led a campaign against migrant arrivals in his time as interior minister - also distanced himself, having already pitched legal reforms as a solution.

But Meloni remained undeterred, writing on Facebook that: 'Those who blabber on today that the naval blockade cannot be done because it is "an act of war" demonstrate their total ignorance on the issue of immigration.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3ZlN_0h8y1wrF00
Meloni's plans have been put forward by her Brother of Italy party before, but have now come under attack as a de-facto declaration of war on Libya (file image, Italian police boat)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGXZV_0h8y1wrF00
Tens of thousands of desperate migrants arrive in Italy each year, many of them via the tiny island of Lampedusa near the Italian and Tunisian coasts (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQRq5_0h8y1wrF00
Italy has become one of Europe's main points of arrival for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, with the issue dominating politics in recent election cycles

Meloni is on track to become Italy's first ever female leader following a September 25 election sparked by Draghi's resignation as Italy's Prime Minister.

Her party - Brothers of Italy - is seen as the successor to Italy's old fascist movement, and she began her career in politics in the Italian Social Movement which was founded by ex-fascists after the Second World War.

From there, she found her way into Berlusconi's People of Freedom party before quitting in 2013 to form her own organisation - the Brothers of Italy.

Despite maintaining the Social Movement's old flame symbol as part of their logo, the Brothers deny support for fascism.

Meloni said last year that there was “no room for those nostalgic for fascism” in her party, and has opposed Italy's unelected technocrat leaders.

But some in the party have been found to have links to fascists.

Last year a Brothers MEP was suspended after an undercover documentary showed him discussing illegal funding with extremists who performed fascist salutes and made racist jokes.

Aside from the naval blockade, Maloni has also proposed fines for NGO vessels rescuing migrants from the sea and bringing them to Italian reception centres.

Cracking down on NGOs was one of Salvini's aims while in office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kl2Wu_0h8y1wrF00
Meloni's party is seen by critics as successor to Italy's old fascist movements, and her allies include populists Matteo Salvini (left) and Silvio Berlusconi (right)

Meloni currently leads opinion polls six weeks before Italians vote in a snap election sparked when Draghi was forced to resign as Prime Minister.

The issue of migration has once-again emerged as the dominant issue for Italians, which the political right wing is hoping to capitalise on.

Italy is one of the main 'reception centres' for migrants coming from Africa and the Middle East to Europe, with tens of thousands arriving each year.

In 2021 alone, around 67,500 refugees and migrants arrived in the country - around half landing on the small island of Lampedusa, near the costs of Tunisia and Libya.

Attempts to form a centre-left coalition to take on the right-wingers largely fell apart on Monday, giving a boost to Italy's populists.

Just days after agreeing a pact with the centre-left Democratic Party - who are neck-and-neck with Meloni in opinion polls - the smaller Azione party withdrew, saying it could not work with left-wingers brought in to boost the alliance.

"You cannot explain (to voters) that to defend the constitution you make a pact with people you know you will never govern with," Azione leader Carlo Calenda, a moderate, told Corriere della Sera daily.

Italy's political system favours coalitions, and while Meloni has a strong alliance with Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, Letta is struggling to bring together the disparate progressive parties.

Letta accused Calenda of being unwilling to compromise with anyone, and also railed at former premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the Italia Viva party, for refusing to join his alliance.

"It's a way to help Meloni and Salvini," Letta told La Stampa newspaper, while adding that talks were now over, and he would focus on the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Boldrini
Person
Matteo Renzi
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#European Union#Italian People#Italy#North African#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy