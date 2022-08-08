ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Shoppers accuse Asda of 'embarrassing poorer families' with its new Just Essentials budget range as they claim bright yellow packaging acts like 'poverty markers'

By Hannah Mcdonald For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shoppers have blasted Asda for the 'embarrassing' bright yellow packaging of its re-branded budget range, claiming it lets the 'whole world know you are broke'.

The supermarket chain's new Just Essentials value range has a bright-coloured design, a change from the white-packaging of its Smart Price products.

Asda has dubbed Just Essentials the 'largest ever budget-friendly range' but some shoppers have claimed the products are 'embarrassing poorer families'.

One shopper said the products scream 'we are poor' whilst another said the bright colour suggests those on lower incomes should have a 'basket full of poverty markers', The Sun reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upCws_0h8y0Ypi00
Shoppers have claimed Asda's new budget range is 'embarrassing poorer families' as the bright yellow packaging stands out and suggests people on lower incomes should have 'a basket full of poverty markers'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQPKP_0h8y0Ypi00
People took to social media to voice their concerns that the 'glowing yellow' packaging for Just Essentials products is 'so loud everyone will notice and see you are buying the cheapest possible brand'

People also took to Facebook to voice their concerns over how the products advertise that they are struggling with money.

One person commented: 'It might just be me but I feel super embarrassed when I'm shopping and most of it is glowing yellow, it's like I'm letting everyone know I'm skint!'

Another said the Just Essentials range stands out and is 'so loud everyone will notice and see that you are buying the cheapest possible brand.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOVFt_0h8y0Ypi00
Asda said it didn't understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money and said its customers were 'loving' the new low-price range - which features almost 300 products, 50 per cent more than the Smart Price products it will replace
Another shopper commented that the packaging lets everyone know you are struggling with money and is 'super embarrassing'

He added: 'Not so good when you are struggling but still have pride and don't really want the whole world to know you are broke!'

Asda said its customers were 'loving' the value products.

A spokesperson said: 'We don't understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money.

'We are delighted by how much our customers are loving the new Just Essentials range, as shown by the great response and how they continue to add Just Essentials products to their basket every time they shop. '

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UP4r8_0h8y0Ypi00
One shopper said the yellow packing on the new Just Essentials producst was 'a bit embarrassing' and that the white packaging on the Smart Price products was 'much better'

Referencing Asda's Smart Price range, one shopper said its white packaging was much better than the new bright yellow Just Essentials products.

The supermarket's new range will span across fresh fish, meat and poultry, bakery, cupboard, and frozen goods, with almost 300 products available at 'the lowest possible price'.

Just Essentials features 293 products - 50 per cent more than the Smart Price range it is replacing, The Mirror reported.

Most of the low-price products - 267 - will be available in stores from August 13, with the remaining 26 to land in shops by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Essentials#Fresh Fish#Design#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Smart Price#Sun
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy