tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
Futures extend gains ahead of more data on inflation
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures crawled higher on Thursday, adding to strong gains from the previous session on first signs of cooling inflation, with investors looking for more evidence from data on producer prices and the labor market.
via.news
DocuSign Stock Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign (DOCU) jumping 7.69% to $75.37 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for DocuSign is 2628290, 48.2% below its average volume of 5074310. DocuSign’s last close was $69.99, 77.76% below its 52-week high of...
Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $463.00 million from...
Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook
Bridgeline Digital BLIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Bridgeline Digital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.67%....
EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights
EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
CarLotz LOTZ shares rose 30.7% to $0.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. CarLotz's trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 192.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 8% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.19% to $12.68 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.61% to $15,510.70, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
Wendy's: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wendy's WEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wendy's beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $44.45 million from the same period last...
Akerna Q2 Revenue Grows 24% YoY, What About Net Loss?
Akerna KERN released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $6.1 million, up 24% year-over-year. Gross profit of $4.2 million, or 69.8% of total revenues, was up 42% year-over-year compared to $3.0 million, or 60.9% of total revenues in the same period of 2021.
