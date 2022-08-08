CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to embezzlement from the organization. Dione Buonto entered a guilty plea on two counts of breach of trust. She had been accused of taking more than $100,000 from the charity. Indictments showed Buonto wrote herself bonus checks without Board approval, using money for personal items such as hair and beauty products, home decor, moving expenses, tuition and books for her son, and personal travel.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO