FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
abcnews4.com
GCSO deputies searching for 3 juveniles who fled the American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles fled from the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies are searching for the trio, who are all between the ages of 14 and 16 and wearing khaki pants, white t-shirts and black...
abcnews4.com
Paramedic among 2 killed when car hits first responders working Florence crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A paramedic, police officer and trooper were among at least four people hit by a car Tuesday night while working the scene of a motorcycle crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Two people died when a vehicle that...
abcnews4.com
Preliminary investigation shows driver going wrong way in deadly Florence crash: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A preliminary investigation shows an elderly driver who crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway in Florence was driving in the wrong direction, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. A paramedic, police officer...
abcnews4.com
Horry, Georgetown County crews respond to 18-wheeler on fire in area of Yauhannah Bridge
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire rescue crews responded to an 18-wheeler log truck on fire "between" the Yauhannah Bridges, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to Highway 701 near the county line to help Georgetown County crews around 4:18 p.m.
abcnews4.com
1 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:07 a.m. to Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to delays and...
abcnews4.com
Ex-Grand Strand Boys & Girls Club head pleads guilty in embezzlement case
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to embezzlement from the organization. Dione Buonto entered a guilty plea on two counts of breach of trust. She had been accused of taking more than $100,000 from the charity. Indictments showed Buonto wrote herself bonus checks without Board approval, using money for personal items such as hair and beauty products, home decor, moving expenses, tuition and books for her son, and personal travel.
abcnews4.com
Mill stays open: Board decision siding with Liberty Steel unchallenged by city council
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The wire rods will continue to roll out of Liberty Steel along Fraser Street in Georgetown. This weekend a deadline passed for the city council to officially appeal the June decision by the Zoning Appeals Board. That decision threw out the claims by the city's...
