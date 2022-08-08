ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini hoops gains Crystal Ball pick for top target; How could you be so Harkless?

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois basketball priority target Amani Hansberry is expected to make a decision in early September, 247Sports Dushawn London reports. The three-star Washington D.C. forward is down to a final five of Illinois, Auburn, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
ClutchPoints

‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star

Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
247Sports

TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of team

TCU has gone through eight practices in fall camp and other than your typical nicks and bruises, the Frogs had remained somewhat healthy. However, there have been a few notable players that have missed significant action of late. On Wednesday head coach Sonny Dykes updated the injury status on a...
247Sports

TCU football 2022 fall camp notes: 8/9

The Frogs hit the practice fields for the second time this week and HFB was there to catch the action...for the first hour of availability at least. Here are some notes from today's first hour of practice. - The biggest notable to me today was the players out. Hodges-Tomlinson did...
247Sports

Motivated Jadon Haselwood expecting big year with Razorbacks

Despite not yet playing a regular season game with the Razorbacks, Jadon Haselwood is one of the most proven options in the Arkansas wide receiver room after transferring from Oklahoma. Haselwood has quickly emerged as a vocal leader for the Hogs and expects great things for himself and his new teammates this fall.
