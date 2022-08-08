Read full article on original website
Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy resigns after racial slur
Cale Gundy resigned in disgrace as the wide receivers coach of the Oklahoma football team. After spending nearly all of his adult life in Norman, former Sooners quarterback and Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy has resigned from his post after using a racial slur during a team film session. Gundy...
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
Daily Digest | Illini hoops gains Crystal Ball pick for top target; How could you be so Harkless?
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois basketball priority target Amani Hansberry is expected to make a decision in early September, 247Sports Dushawn London reports. The three-star Washington D.C. forward is down to a final five of Illinois, Auburn, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach
Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
Texas Football: Three true freshmen who are turning heads in fall camp
The first year of the Steve Sarkisian era did not go according to plan for the Longhorns. Texas took a late-season tumble, failing to qualify for a bowl game with a mere 5-7 record. Texas oversaw a roster revamp over the offseason using both the transfer portal and recruiting ranks...
‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star
Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of team
TCU has gone through eight practices in fall camp and other than your typical nicks and bruises, the Frogs had remained somewhat healthy. However, there have been a few notable players that have missed significant action of late. On Wednesday head coach Sonny Dykes updated the injury status on a...
TCU football 2022 fall camp notes: 8/9
The Frogs hit the practice fields for the second time this week and HFB was there to catch the action...for the first hour of availability at least. Here are some notes from today's first hour of practice. - The biggest notable to me today was the players out. Hodges-Tomlinson did...
Motivated Jadon Haselwood expecting big year with Razorbacks
Despite not yet playing a regular season game with the Razorbacks, Jadon Haselwood is one of the most proven options in the Arkansas wide receiver room after transferring from Oklahoma. Haselwood has quickly emerged as a vocal leader for the Hogs and expects great things for himself and his new teammates this fall.
