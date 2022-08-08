ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Michigan defense embracing 'no-star' mindset in 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the Michigan football team's defense lined up for practices this fall, it did so without the familiar voices it had grown accustomed to. Gone were the shouts from two-year captain Josh Ross, or eventual first-round safety Daxton Hill, breakout star David Ojabo or All-American, captain and Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson.
New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’

CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
Michigan football defense 'screaming at each other, overly communicating'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Last year, Michigan’s defense improved greatly on the moribund 2020 campaign. And head coach Jim Harbaugh says he thinks this group can be even better. Before you chalk that up to hyperbole, some things are starting to make sense as the Wolverines round out the first week of fall camp. As Harbaugh shared he envisions this as a ‘no-star defense,’ a star — and leader — appears to be emerging in Mazi Smith. As Smith looks to effectively galvanize the defense into a cohesive unit, it appears, at least in the camp setting, that they’re becoming just that.
