3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Michigan defense embracing 'no-star' mindset in 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the Michigan football team's defense lined up for practices this fall, it did so without the familiar voices it had grown accustomed to. Gone were the shouts from two-year captain Josh Ross, or eventual first-round safety Daxton Hill, breakout star David Ojabo or All-American, captain and Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
New head coach brings new mindset to Ann Arbor Skyline football team
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Tuesday, Aug. 9, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Skyline. --
MLive.com
New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’
CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
Michigan football defense 'screaming at each other, overly communicating'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Last year, Michigan’s defense improved greatly on the moribund 2020 campaign. And head coach Jim Harbaugh says he thinks this group can be even better. Before you chalk that up to hyperbole, some things are starting to make sense as the Wolverines round out the first week of fall camp. As Harbaugh shared he envisions this as a ‘no-star defense,’ a star — and leader — appears to be emerging in Mazi Smith. As Smith looks to effectively galvanize the defense into a cohesive unit, it appears, at least in the camp setting, that they’re becoming just that.
Chants, Cheers and Beers with The Nordecke — the Most Powerful Group of Diehard Fans in American Pro Sports
…And on this particular seventh day, in mid-July 2022, over Columbus, Ohio, God did not rest. Instead, he punished, tearing open the heavens to pour an inch of rain on the city and spoil some hotly anticipated afternoon revelry. The Nordecke, a fan group among the die-hardiest of diehards across...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan WR room has 'the license and the ability to be the best we've ever had'
Jim Harbaugh sees great potential for Michigan’s receiving corps in 2022. The eight-year head coach said this season’s wide receiver room could be the best of his Wolverine tenure. “It’s got the license and the ability to be the best we’ve ever had. Better than last year, because...
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after seven seasons
Before the 2022 season, Al Avila set his sights on snapping Detroit's 7-year playoff drought, but through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record.
