ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Position rankings: Area's top 5 wide receivers

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6wVz_0h8xwvuL00
Pontotoc's Nic Townsend had 462 receiving yards before being forced into quarterback duty halfway through last season. Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

And now for the most fun part of this position rankings series: Offensive skill players!

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Defensive Back Rankings for 2022

Similar to linebackers, the best approach when it comes to drafting defensive backs in fantasy football leagues that include Individual Defensive Players (IDPs) is to put a premium on versatility. By that I mean there are some DBs who are tackling machines, there are some who are elite ball hawks,...
NFL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
13K+
Followers
255
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy