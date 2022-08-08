ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham defender Issa Diop set to undergo a medical before completing £15m move to Fulham, with David Moyes eager to bring in a replacement before the window shuts

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

West Ham defender Issa Diop is closing on his £15million move to Fulham.

Manager David Moyes revealed that the French centre back had not made himself available for recent games amid ongoing talks over a move away despite West Ham needing cover in defence.

Moyes has been eager to bring in another centre back with new signing Nayef Aguerd out for a couple of months while Craig Dawson has picked up a thigh strain and Angelo Ogbonna is still recovering from his cruciate injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41popG_0h8xw4eR00
West Ham defender Issa Diop will undergo a medical ahead of his £15m move to Fulham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXfYw_0h8xw4eR00
Manager David Moyes revealed that Diop had not made himself available for recent games

West Ham were in for Wolves' Conor Coady but he is joining Everton and Moyes also wants a left back and midfielder.

The 25-year old Diop is expected to undergo a medical ahead of signing for Marco Silva's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Redtz_0h8xw4eR00
Moyes wants to bring in another centre-back, especially with Nayef Aguerd out injured

Diop joined West Ham from Toulouse in 2018 and has made 121 appearances for the club.

In addition to Aguerd, West Ham have also signed Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Flynn Downes, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.

The Hammers commenced their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Conor Coady
Person
David Moyes
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Flynn Downes
Person
Gianluca Scamacca
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Daily Mail

West Ham make £10m offer for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes' side look for reinforcements amid defensive crisis, with Nayef Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna all struggling with injuries

West Ham have offered around £10million for Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, but face competition from Sevilla. The move comes after manager David Moyes bemoaned the lack of freshness within his squad following the club's opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. With only weeks to go in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Everton#French#West Ham#Paris Saint Germain#Hammers
Daily Mail

Manchester United target Josip Juranovic as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a new right back before the transfer window closes - with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea also interested in the Celtic defender

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is emerging as an option for Manchester United ahead of the transfer deadline. Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new right back this summer and Sportsmail understands Croatia international Juranovic features on United's list of targets. The 26-year-old has impressed in Scotland since arriving from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea considering a THIRD bid for Wesley Fofana despite Leicester's reluctance to sell for less than £80m... as Foxes continue to fend off interest for defender and trio James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes

Chelsea are weighing up a third bid for Wesley Fofana this week despite Leicester’s reluctance to consider selling their star defender. The Blues have already submitted two bids for Fofana, with the second thought to be worth about £65million. Leicester say publicly that the 21-year-old is not for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Chelsea new ownership led by Todd Boehly 'to invest in decorative improvements to Stamford Bridge including renovation of the West Stand and new murals around the stadium'

Chelsea co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly is set to invest in an upgrade to Stamford Bridge mainly focused on improving the overall look of the stadium. According to The Telegraph, the improvements will include the renovation of the West Stand as well as new murals around the stadium. The Boehly-Clearlake...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton

Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal

What the papers sayJuventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy