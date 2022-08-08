ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

My annoying neighbour keeps stealing packages from my doorstep – I’ve got evidence but she still denies it

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WevZg_0h8xvhlC00

NEIGHBOURS can be annoying for loads of different reasons, from blasting loud music until the early hours to using your parking space.

But one person revealed how their neighbour took things too far recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpWuR_0h8xvhlC00
The newspaper subscription was stolen most weeks Credit: Getty

Posting on Mumsnet, the user explained that they "pay a fair bit of money" for a newspaper subscription that gets delivered to their house on the weekend.

"For months now," they wrote, "I have only been receiving Saturday papers maybe twice a month and Sunday papers only once a month.

"The rest of the time they disappear before I can collect them from the entrance hall to our mansion block.

"Two weeks ago, I saw my Saturday paper there (which has a label with my name and address on it) in the morning on my way out to the corner shop.

"When I came back ten minutes later, it was gone.

"Armed with this intel, I asked the building security people to look at the CCTV for that ten minute window to see who had taken the paper."

The Mum discovered that someone was taking their paper, and now they knew exactly who it was.

"It turns out that the thief lives in the flat above me - a normal looking woman, from a non chaotic household."

The user managed to convince the security in her building to speak to the paper thief, telling her that they have proof and to stop.

But that didn't quite go to plan, "she apparently denied it then went mental," the mum explained.

The neighbour claimed that she also had a subscription for the same paper and thought it was hers, despite the mum's name and address being on the front and no other paper ever being delivered the the block of flats.

Security in the building told the mum that they can't do anything else, but the mum admitted she was still annoyed.

She asked fellow users: "Short of getting up at 5am to grab the paper as soon as it’s delivered, what else can I do?"

One user said: "Get down there early, fill your Sunday paper with glitter, then leave it there."

A second suggested: "I'd tell her any further thefts will be reported to the police as you are paying money for newspapers you never get to read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oPSB_0h8xvhlC00
The neighbour denied stealing the newspaper package Credit: Getty

Comments / 20

Mary Ballard
2d ago

have a package with exploding die in it. she won't be able to deny it then.

Reply(2)
19
Cecilia Jasper
1d ago

call the police..call the paper company and set up alternate delivery..sue her. That paper costs you money.

Reply
4
Wayne Mason
2d ago

I would be filling FedEx boxes with someone used kitty litter !

Reply
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbours#Newspapers#Mumsnet#Cctv
Daily Mail

Ex-soldier turned child tutor, 32, who chased down a 'shoplifter' in the street as he looked after a 10-year-old boy claims family sacked him for apprehending suspected thief

A former British Army solider turned children's tutor has claimed he has been left jobless after he was fired for chasing down a suspected shoplifter while looking after a ten-year-old boy. Mark K, who served in the army between 2007 and 2012, sprang into action when he spotted the thief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy