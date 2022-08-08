Read full article on original website
Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon has a self-sealing magnetic design for endless fun
Give your kids virtually endless fun with the Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon. Using a magnet, it has a self-sealing design so you can reuse it over and over again. Fun for pool parties, backyard gatherings, and more, it’s truly an eco-friendly toy for adults and children alike. The design includes 2 silicone hemispheres with magnets on them. It fills easily when you dunk the water balloon in water, and it automatically shuts so you can quickly rejoin the water fight. It won’t break into pieces during a balloon toss, and it won’t melt even in the high heat of summer. What’s more, there’s nothing to clean up after a party! With a soft design, it won’t hurt anyone during games, and it breaks open immediately upon hitting their target if the force exceeds 5N.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot teaches STEM skills in an engaging way
Desire to learn programming in a fun way? Choose the CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot. With a build-it-yourself design, this cross-platform robot comes in 2 models: SUMO and OFF-ROAD. They share the same CodeRover core, which is compatible with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit, and ESP32-CAM. This allows you to program CodeRover using C++, Javascript, Python, or visual programming languages such as Blockly and Scratch. CodeRover comes with a beginner-friendly Code:Bit that you can just plug in to use the Controller or your phone to navigate. Add on the CodeArm or CodeArm Max robot arms, the Rubber Band Launcher, and the BB Gun for more fun. Created with a sustainable material, MDF, each piece of the robot is easily replaceable and customizable using a laser cutter or a 3D printer. Finally, this durable product is sure to last a long time.
Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor offers video clips, cry notifications, and more
Add a sleek, stylish gadget to your little one’s room: the Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor. An update on the previous version, this second-gen device offers video clips, cry notifications, and Predictive Sleep Technology. This technology helps you know when your baby will be ready for their next nap, considering their age and the time they’ve been awake and asleep. Just log your little one’s sleep sessions and follow your baby’s developmental stage to avoid encountering overtiredness. Simply use the connected Owlet Dream app, where you can access resources to learn about your baby’s behaviors and needs. With cry notifications, it recognizes the difference between gassy grunts and distressed crying. Moreover, the video clip feature lets you see what your little one was doing before they began crying. That way, you know what they need.
Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan cools and circulates the air in rooms as large as 400 square feet
Make large rooms comfortable with the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. In fact, this 52-inch fan keeps rooms as large as 20′ by 20′—400 square feet—nice and cool. Offering Wi-Fi connectivity, it also has built-in LED lights and a 3-speed whisper-quiet motor. Altogether, it keeps your bedroom, living room, or home office at a comfortable temperature. Connect to the Atomi Smart app so you can use your smartphone, or the included remote control, to manage the fan. One of the best parts is that it has an easy installation process with included hardware and flexible mounting options: flush, standard, or angled. Then click the fan blades into place. Adjust the tunable white light temperature range between warm, cool, and neutral. Moreover, you can dim the light and enjoy the fan at low, medium or high speed. Set your programs, create schedules, and activate it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike has the Pinion Smart.Shift system & Gates Carbon Belt drive
Enjoy a smooth, long-lasting ride on the Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike. This impressive eBike boasts an electronic shifting system: the Pinion Smart.Shift C1.12i. This, along with its Gates Carbon Belt drive, ensures it’s a low-maintenance commuter gadget. Plus, the Pinion technology gives you automotive driving dynamics, a reliable gearbox, and pushbutton electric shifting. Moreover, its ABS brakes, headlights, and 27.5-inch tires support all your everyday commuting needs. With a powerful rear-wheel motor and optional Sport mode, it delivers assistance up to 75 km/hr! Beyond this, its powerful battery capacity of 1,440 Wh ensures you can travel as far as 260 kilometers. Enjoy the Solid Gold and Dark Platinum color options, which both have mobile connectivity, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth unlocking and locking.
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Locate secret spy cameras and find out whether you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam
Impress your clients, colleagues, and supervisors with professional videoconferences when you have the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K AI Plus Business webcam. This professional AI webcam ensures you look great in any light, fits everyone into the frame, tracks your movement, and so much more. Maybe you upgraded your webcam a...
hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case has a classic design and a slim fit for your phone
Give your iPhone a comfy case with the hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case. Its side-seam-free design provides your phone with a truly snug fit. Thanks to the opening on both sides, it lets you comfortably access your iPhone. And that’s when it has this case on. Choose either the traditional leather or vegan leather option, which are both made to the highest of standards. Locally sourced from Italy, the leather used comes in a classic color. Together with the timeless design and aesthetic, this case is something that will age beautifully over time. Additionally, the push buttons won’t touch your iPhone. So, if you plan to upgrade your iPhone case or give someone a new case, this is a great one to go for.
LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set allows you to reveal 3 Atari games you know and love
Go back in time to the 1980s when you enjoy the LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set. It recreates the replica console, game cartridges, and joystick in a unique way. It depicts themes from 3 popular Atari games through 3 mini-builds. Additionally, if you want to enjoy the nostalgia even more, you’ll love the 1980s scene that comes with it. This set rediscovers 3 of the most popular Atari games: Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. There are separate cartridges available for each game as well as 3 scenes to highlight the story of each game. Together with the LEGO design and the retro theme, this Atari building set is a nostalgic gift you can get for anyone who loves the classics.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone has an effortless design you can carry comfortably
Make the most of the power-packed Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone in your everyday life. Together with the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, this smartphone packs a punch in a compact design. Additionally, the dual camera system also includes a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. The 5.9″ single-handed design comes in four beautiful colors to choose from. In fact, you can easily unlock the phone. All you have to do is touch your thumb on the conveniently located sensor on the power button on the right side. The multifunction button also makes it super easy for you to access your phone with just one hand. Enjoy your daily life to the fullest with this cool Android smartphone from ASUS.
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture is a striking piece to add to your home
Enjoy a first-class racing simulator experience from the comfort of your home with the Prodrive Racing Simulator. This setup has a sculpted carbon monocoque that houses the driver’s seat. Additionally, the screen, steering wheel, and pedal box appear to float beneath a striking canopy of 16 layers of birch. In fact, the entire simulator also encases an elegant lacquered gloss black finish. The entire setup is so beautiful to look at that it will make the player feel like they are gaming from the cockpit of a race car. Blending traditional and modern materials together, this piece of furniture looks beautiful anywhere. Finally, if you want an immersive yet luxurious gaming experience, this piece of concept home furniture truly delivers.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
