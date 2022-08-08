ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Airbnb for Sturgis Rally attendees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Creighton, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Medicine Wheel Ride returns to annual Sturgis Rally events lineup

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – Every three days, at least one indigenous woman in the United States and Canada vanishes with little accountability. Sunday morning’s Medicine Wheel Ride — one of the many rides planned during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — helped to bring awareness to this problem.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season

Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Central Plains#The American Legion#T6#Mankato#W 2r 2rbi#Sfe#Rbi A
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Duhamel #2 fire North of Wall estimated at 2,500 acres

10:01 PM UPDATE: The fire is now estimated to be around 2500+ acres with 50% containment. There are several departments that are on the scene, along with state and federal resources. The list is as follows. Wall, Quinn New Underwood, Ellsworth, Box Elder, Black Hawk, North Haines, Rapid Valley, Scenic,...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

More motorcycle brands riding into Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the Sturgis Rally has brought thousands of motorcycles from all over the country to South Dakota. While many are the classic Harley Davidson, a wider variety of brands have become more common at the rally in recent years. ‘Cowboy’ has been coming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
SPEARFISH, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

300,000 vehicles in 5 days at Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The vehicle traffic has hit 300,000 for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The vehicle count for Tuesday, Aug. 9, was 58,610 down from last year’s 60,626. The five-day total count is 300,386 vehicles. That’s about...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Remembering a key part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. — You can never say ‘thank you’ enough to a veteran. On Tuesday to pay tribute, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally dedicated a day just to show appreciation to veterans with its “Veteran’s Appreciation Day.”. The sounds of the motorcycles may be filling...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Wednesday 12:20 p.m. Drowning victim recovered at Angostura

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue, the Remote Operation Vehicle Team, and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks assisted the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening in search of a swimmer at Angostura. The Pennington County Sheriff’s...
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minor injuries after semi crashes into house in Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on scene at a semi vs. house crash in Sturgis. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Dickson Drive early Wednesday morning. The 2020 Volvo semi-truck and tractor was travelling east on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway near mile marker 32, entering the ditch and travelling through a chain-link fence. The semi then entered private property, going through the yard and crashing into the home on the property.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy