New Mini Golf Tournament for Charity in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- A new mini golf tournament is coming to Sauk Rapids later this month. The inaugural Challenge Cup Tournament is Friday, August 26th at Summerland Family Fun Park. The tournament is 18 holes and the cost to enter is $150 per foursome. The tournament will begin at 10:00...
Take A Seat On This Central Minnesota “Bus” And Enjoy Your Favorite Beverage
This Central Minnesota bar is giving some new meaning to the phrase 'back to school'. I've only been living here in Central Minnesota, well my second time around at least, for six weeks and I've been on the lookout for fun quirky things. I think I just found one. Check out this place to enjoy a drink in Sauk Centre!
Dairy Princesses: Maus 3rd Princess Kay Finalist in the Family
FREEPORT -- There are four women from Stearns County among the 10 finalists competing for Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Eighteen-year-old Brianna Maus of Freeport is the daughter of Darrel and Lisa Maus. She says her family has a 60-cow dairy operation. She has two older...
Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend
Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.
Dairy Princesses: Hailey Frericks Doing Double Duty at State Fair
ALBANY -- Stearns County has four women among the 10 finalists for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Nineteen-year-old Hailey Frericks of Albany is one of the four along with her twin sister Kallie Frericks. Hailey says it's been a busy summer for the 10 finalists. She says at the...
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
VFW Baseball State Tournament Update
(Special Note: With the Cold Spring win over Totino Grace sets up a rematch for the championship between the Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW. It was rained out in Austin on Sunday, it will be played at the MAC on Faber Field 4:00 Tuesday the 9th) FOLEY VFW 8...
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration
The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales
COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city. During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law. On...
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on 3500 block...
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]
The Pierz commercial club has been hosting a car the first Thursday of each month this summer. The last one for the year is scheduled for Thursday September 1st. The event is held on Main Street in Pierz and registration is free with a chance to play games and win prizes. The event is called the Pierz Rock, Roll & Stroll.
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
Our small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Sauk Rapids Police Warn of String of Unlocked Vehicle Theft
The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles. We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle. I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
