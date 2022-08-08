Read full article on original website
Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon has a self-sealing magnetic design for endless fun
Give your kids virtually endless fun with the Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon. Using a magnet, it has a self-sealing design so you can reuse it over and over again. Fun for pool parties, backyard gatherings, and more, it’s truly an eco-friendly toy for adults and children alike. The design includes 2 silicone hemispheres with magnets on them. It fills easily when you dunk the water balloon in water, and it automatically shuts so you can quickly rejoin the water fight. It won’t break into pieces during a balloon toss, and it won’t melt even in the high heat of summer. What’s more, there’s nothing to clean up after a party! With a soft design, it won’t hurt anyone during games, and it breaks open immediately upon hitting their target if the force exceeds 5N.
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
The best chair beds allow you to put up overnight guests in style, even if floor space is tight; here's our pick of the most compact and budget-friendly options
How to Make Use Of an IKEA PAX In A Small Space Without Even Having A Closet
Whether you’re struggling with an extensive wardrobe or limited storage space, IKEA usually comes in clutch when it comes to customizing closets. For lots of small-space dwellers, dreams of having beautifully organized clothes and accessories is short-lived due to a lack of square footage. One TikToker may have cracked the code for your closet woes though, and she did it in less than 500 square feet.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine has a contemporary design for small spaces
Make the most of your workout schedule without leaving the house. That is, when you have the Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine. This smart rower comes with a contemporary design that fits small spaces beautifully. Additionally, you can also purchase the Vertical Anchor, which is sold separately. With this, you can easily store this rower upright when it’s not in use. Thanks to the patented electromagnetic drag technology, this workout device brings the outdoor experience of rowing to your home. With this smart machine, you can easily work out 86% of your muscles by following to fun rowing workouts from around the globe. In fact, with 1:1 personal coaching and more, it makes at-home fitness sessions more fun and interesting.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
How To Find The Perfect Murphy Bed For Your Space
When considering a Murphy bed, it's important to weigh the pros and cons of this space-saving solution, such as cost, comfort, and the layout of your room.
Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone has an effortless design you can carry comfortably
Make the most of the power-packed Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone in your everyday life. Together with the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, this smartphone packs a punch in a compact design. Additionally, the dual camera system also includes a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. The 5.9″ single-handed design comes in four beautiful colors to choose from. In fact, you can easily unlock the phone. All you have to do is touch your thumb on the conveniently located sensor on the power button on the right side. The multifunction button also makes it super easy for you to access your phone with just one hand. Enjoy your daily life to the fullest with this cool Android smartphone from ASUS.
Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter has a portable design and an infinite Y-axis work area
Change the way you create with the Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter. This advanced gadget is both a laser engraver and cutter, and its incredible design gives it an infinite Y-axis. In fact, its work area of 200/400 mm*∞ means that you don’t need to constantly reposition it for long items. Yep, it works infinitely along the Y-axis to engrave and cut on any project! You’ll get highly accurate creations from this easy to use and portable device. Boasting infinite possibilities for hobbyists and professionals alike, it’s a powerful tool for artwork, DIY, and business. A compact laser engraver and cutter, it features an integrated design. Moreover, it doesn’t require much setup, meaning it’s convenient to take outdoors, on the go, or from one production facility to another. Use it to engrave on hundreds of materials, from paper to bamboo and wood to leather.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
Purrble companion kids’ well-being teddy brings calmness and comfort to anxious minds
If your little one suffers from anxiety or tantrums, the Purrble companion kids’ well-being teddy might be the answer to bring them calmness. Disguised as a fluffy teddy, it emits a gentle, soothing purr that brings comfort to young ones in times of need. Plus, the dynamic heartbeat allows your child to feel more relaxed by syncing their breathing to the beat. Moreover, the Purrble companion includes sensors that respond to touch and fidgeting. So it’ll feel like a real-life pet without the responsibility. In fact, its soft fur makes it even more realistic. Additionally, this anti-stress stuffed animal provides a simple language of sighs, giggles, and grunts to give it a personality. Finally, with custom-dyed fabric, no 2 teddies are alike.
Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture is a striking piece to add to your home
Enjoy a first-class racing simulator experience from the comfort of your home with the Prodrive Racing Simulator. This setup has a sculpted carbon monocoque that houses the driver’s seat. Additionally, the screen, steering wheel, and pedal box appear to float beneath a striking canopy of 16 layers of birch. In fact, the entire simulator also encases an elegant lacquered gloss black finish. The entire setup is so beautiful to look at that it will make the player feel like they are gaming from the cockpit of a race car. Blending traditional and modern materials together, this piece of furniture looks beautiful anywhere. Finally, if you want an immersive yet luxurious gaming experience, this piece of concept home furniture truly delivers.
The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution carries your items with a slim design
Attach your keys to your backpack or belt loop using The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution. It may have a minimal design, but this key management solution also offers everything you need. Additionally, milled from a solid block of Billet 6AL4V titanium, it has no moving parts whatsoever. This not only adds to its minimalism but also its durability. Moreover, the flat-profile design fits easily in your pocket without adding any unnecessary bulk. Beyond holding your keys, this useful everyday carry gadget also has a bottle opener. So you can pop open those caps wherever and whenever you like. Measuring 3.4 inches long, it’s big enough to hold your items without taking up too much space. Finally, its deep-carry proprietary belt loop design works with any loop or strap.
Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set has a handcrafted pine wood stand and mouth-blown glass
Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022
Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75 mm thick, they are originals. One of our...
home & foundry BigBin shower caddy holds up to 24 pounds with its durable suction cups
Organize all your shower essentials with the home & foundry BigBin shower caddy. Boasting durable suction cups, it can actually support up to 24 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, and more. In fact, its design holds about 10 bottles and quickly installs with ease. Additionally, its sleek and functional transparent design ensures you can see everything inside. Moreover, its 8 universal hooks hold your squeegee, brushes, loofahs, and other shower accessories. With a very large design, it’s meant to hold all your necessary shower items. Designed for use on only smooth glass surfaces, it comes from a USA-based company and has patented technology. Overall, providing a place for everything, this all-in-one suction cup shower caddy basket organizer keeps everything in its place!
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot teaches STEM skills in an engaging way
Desire to learn programming in a fun way? Choose the CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot. With a build-it-yourself design, this cross-platform robot comes in 2 models: SUMO and OFF-ROAD. They share the same CodeRover core, which is compatible with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit, and ESP32-CAM. This allows you to program CodeRover using C++, Javascript, Python, or visual programming languages such as Blockly and Scratch. CodeRover comes with a beginner-friendly Code:Bit that you can just plug in to use the Controller or your phone to navigate. Add on the CodeArm or CodeArm Max robot arms, the Rubber Band Launcher, and the BB Gun for more fun. Created with a sustainable material, MDF, each piece of the robot is easily replaceable and customizable using a laser cutter or a 3D printer. Finally, this durable product is sure to last a long time.
Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard has an 87-key tenkeyless design
Add an inclusive gadget to your setup: the Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard. With an 87-key tenkeyless design, it maintains a compact profile for any workspace or gaming setup. Moreover, it has individually lighted RGB mechanical switches as well as under-case perimeter lighting with 16 LEDs. This wired TKL keyboard comes with a super fun and soft cloud-shaped palm rest. With an adjustable-height design, it’ll give you optimal comfort no matter what angle you choose. Game the day away with this whimsical gadget, which also has a rechargeable battery. This gives you 25 hours of nonstop gaming time. Use LIGHTSPEED wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, it also comes with your choice of GX mechanical switches. While the keyboard itself comes in White Mist, you can choose fun colorway accessories to add on.
