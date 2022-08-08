ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Can’t see your GP? Here’s the 6 top conditions your pharmacist can help with

By Isabel Shaw
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiOfy_0h8xrqJf00

MANY people in the UK are struggling to get a GP appointment, forcing some to wait for hours at A&E to be seen by a medic.

A study published last week found that more than one million people have to wait over a month to see a doctor.

And almost one in six who try to book a GP appointment don’t get one.

An NHS poll found 15.4 per cent in England were unable to see a GP or nurse face-to-face the last time they tried.

However, there is an alternative. Over the last few years pharmacists have begun to offer more services which you would have otherwise seen your GP for.

Sumaiya Patel, pharmacist at Pharmacy2U outlines the top six healthcare topics your pharmacist can help with when your GP can't.

1. Coughs, colds and flu

"If you are struggling with the symptoms of a cough, cold or flu, your pharmacist will be able to recommend medicines and give health advice that may give relief," she explains.

However, it should be noted that any persistent cough, cold or flu that lasts for more than three weeks should be checked by your GP.

2. Weight management

Pharmacists can refer adults living with obesity on to a to a twelve-week online NHS weight management programme.

"People are able to start the programme within 10 days of visiting their local pharmacy which allows them to receive support with their weight loss including one-to-one coaching from a weight loss expert," she says.

3. Emergency contraception

Pharmacists can prescribe emergency contraception to those who are worried they could be pregnancy after having unprotected sex.

"You may want to discuss taking a “morning after pill” which works by preventing or delaying ovulation.

"You can often access the emergency contraceptive pill from most local pharmacies who will be able to advise you on the most suitable option for you as well as offer any help or support you may need." she explains.

4. Medication interactions

Pharmacists are also able to check you medicines for you, to make sure they are all safe to take at the same time.

"If you suspect that some medicines you are taking could be clashing with each other and causing side effects a pharmacist will be able to check this for you," she says.

"If there is a possibility of a clash, they’ll help you work out how to minimise it, and can also help doctors to choose another medicine that might be more suitable."

5. Vaccinations

A number of vaccinations are often available at local pharmacies including Covid-19, seasonal flu, and travel vaccines.

"There are usually both pre-booked and walk-in appointments, so check with your local pharmacy to ensure you don’t miss out," she explains.

6. Skin rashes

Pharmacists can also help to identify and treat various skin conditions.

"We can offer treatments or even lifestyle changes that can be made to manage it," she says.

If you notice a rash or a skin irritation, on yourself or perhaps yourself further assessment is needed, your pharmacist will let you know if a trip to the GP would be required.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Pharmacists#Weight Management#Emergency Contraception#Uk#A E#Nhs#Pharmacy2u
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WebMD

Protein Drinks Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination Risk

Aug. 1, 2022 – Although often associated with bodybuilders, protein supplement lovers are widespread, with close to half of Americans regularly consuming protein drinks and shakes, according to Statista. But a recent recall may cause challenges for protein enthusiasts in the United States. Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement

A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
HEALTH
CNET

A New Kind of COVID Defense: Nasal Spray Vaccines

The coronavirus is a respiratory virus, and it makes us sick by latching onto the cells in our upper respiratory tract, including our nose and throat. It should come as no surprise, then, that scientists are working on a nasal COVID-19 vaccine to stop the disease right where it starts.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
BGR.com

Sunscreen recall: Popular sunscreen recalled over cancer-causing chemical

Products containing traces of benzene are routinely recalled because the chemical compound is a known carcinogen. With summer in full swing, people should be aware of this new benzene-related recall. Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall for three lots of Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Customers using products from the three lots risk continued exposure to benzene.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy