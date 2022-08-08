Can’t see your GP? Here’s the 6 top conditions your pharmacist can help with

MANY people in the UK are struggling to get a GP appointment, forcing some to wait for hours at A&E to be seen by a medic.

A study published last week found that more than one million people have to wait over a month to see a doctor.

And almost one in six who try to book a GP appointment don’t get one.

An NHS poll found 15.4 per cent in England were unable to see a GP or nurse face-to-face the last time they tried.

However, there is an alternative. Over the last few years pharmacists have begun to offer more services which you would have otherwise seen your GP for.

Sumaiya Patel, pharmacist at Pharmacy2U outlines the top six healthcare topics your pharmacist can help with when your GP can't.

1. Coughs, colds and flu

"If you are struggling with the symptoms of a cough, cold or flu, your pharmacist will be able to recommend medicines and give health advice that may give relief," she explains.

However, it should be noted that any persistent cough, cold or flu that lasts for more than three weeks should be checked by your GP.

2. Weight management

Pharmacists can refer adults living with obesity on to a to a twelve-week online NHS weight management programme.

"People are able to start the programme within 10 days of visiting their local pharmacy which allows them to receive support with their weight loss including one-to-one coaching from a weight loss expert," she says.

3. Emergency contraception

Pharmacists can prescribe emergency contraception to those who are worried they could be pregnancy after having unprotected sex.

"You may want to discuss taking a “morning after pill” which works by preventing or delaying ovulation.

"You can often access the emergency contraceptive pill from most local pharmacies who will be able to advise you on the most suitable option for you as well as offer any help or support you may need." she explains.

4. Medication interactions

Pharmacists are also able to check you medicines for you, to make sure they are all safe to take at the same time.

"If you suspect that some medicines you are taking could be clashing with each other and causing side effects a pharmacist will be able to check this for you," she says.

"If there is a possibility of a clash, they’ll help you work out how to minimise it, and can also help doctors to choose another medicine that might be more suitable."

5. Vaccinations

A number of vaccinations are often available at local pharmacies including Covid-19, seasonal flu, and travel vaccines.

"There are usually both pre-booked and walk-in appointments, so check with your local pharmacy to ensure you don’t miss out," she explains.

6. Skin rashes

Pharmacists can also help to identify and treat various skin conditions.

"We can offer treatments or even lifestyle changes that can be made to manage it," she says.

If you notice a rash or a skin irritation, on yourself or perhaps yourself further assessment is needed, your pharmacist will let you know if a trip to the GP would be required.