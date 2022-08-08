ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Find the car, find the serial killer: Cops release picture of silver Volkswagen driven by murderer targeting Muslims in Albuquerque - as Biden denounces 'horrific and hateful quadruple killings'

By Natasha Anderson, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said Sunday that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city.

Albuquerque police said they released photos of the vehicle suspected of being used in the four homicides hoping people could help identify the car.

Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows, and appears to be a Jetta.

Police did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in any of the crimes.

'We have a very, very strong link,' Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. 'We have a vehicle of interest . We have got to find this vehicle.'

Police are still trying to determine if there are any connections among the killings.

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque and ambush shootings killed three Muslim men over the past nine months.

The news comes after President Joe Biden took to Twitter Sunday to say he was 'angered and saddened' by the slayings and reiterated his administration 'stands strongly with the Muslim community.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxXUI_0h8xrPgA00
Pictured is a photo of the vehicle released by Albuquerque police, who said they believe the silver four-door Volkswagen with tinted windows may be linked with the killing of a Muslim men killed on Friday night, the latest in a string of alleged murders targeting Muslims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scHkY_0h8xrPgA00
Officials identified a 'vehicle of interest,' a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta or Passat, that is possibly connected to the slayings. The vehicle may be damaged
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaSIm_0h8xrPgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022vlp_0h8xrPgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc28A_0h8xrPgA00
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, (left) and Aftab Hussein, 41, (right) had been fatally shot near their homes on Aug. 1 and July 26, respectively 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3MkF_0h8xrPgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XKcV_0h8xrPgA00
Police said the all four killings were done in a similar fashion - 'ambushed with no warning, fired on and killed'

Naeem Hussain, a Muslim from South Asia believed to be in his mid-20s, was fatally shot on Friday. He was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.

Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes.

Two of the men - Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 - were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.

'I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,' Biden posted to Twitter on Sunday.

'While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims' families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXD2b_0h8xrPgA00
The president took to Twitter Sunday to say he was 'angered and saddened' by the slayings and reiterated his administration 'stands strongly with the Muslim community'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WigyH_0h8xrPgA00
President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Muslim community on Sunday after a fourth Muslim man was killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Biden is pictured Sunday as he walks along the South Lawn of the White House to Marine One for a trip to Delaware

Police declined to say whether Friday night's homicide was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Authorities said they can't say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

'We will bring this person or these persons to justice,' Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.

The latest victim was discovered overnight Friday just hours after he attended a funeral service honoring two other recently murdered Muslims.

Hussain was found shot to death Friday near a Lutheran Family Services office that provides assistance to refugees and asylum seekers.

He had attended a funeral service for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Friday afternoon.

They had been fatally shot near their homes on July 26 and August 1, respectively. The two men were members of the same mosque.

After the ceremony, Hussain and other mourners shared a meal at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

He left the dinner and was killed several hours later, just before midnight, the Islamic Center told The Albuquerque Journal.

Albuquerque police on Saturday revealed detectives believe Hussain's murder 'may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia.'

The department was referring to the fatal shootings of Hussein, Afzaal Hussain and Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, who was killed last November behind the halal market he co-owned with his brother.

Police said the all four killings were done in a similar fashion - 'ambushed with no warning, fired on and killed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJMkV_0h8xrPgA00
Officers investigate a homicide at Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd NE Photographed on August 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6Tai_0h8xrPgA00
Altaf Hussain sprinkles dirt over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on August 5

The president's statement echoed that of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham who said Saturday: 'The targeted killings of Muslim residents of Albuquerque is deeply angering and wholly intolerable.'

'I am angered and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought. This is not who we are.'

Grisham warned: 'We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and are bringing every resource to bear to apprehend the killer or killers - and we WILL find them.'

Hussain, who police say was in his mid-20s, had become an US citizen just two weeks ago and dreamed of being an entrepreneur.

After he came to America, Hussain found work as a truck driver and eventually saved up enough money to buy his own rig. And, when the pandemic struck, he continued to make deliveries telling his loved ones: 'the country and people need us more than any time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beBgy_0h8xrPgA00
Naeem Hussain (pictured), who police say was in his mid-20s, had became an US citizen just two weeks ago and dreamed of being an entrepreneur

Following his oath of citizenship, he planned to have his wife come from Pakistan and join him in the US. They wanted to build a home together.

'You know, he was in love with America,' his brother-in-law Ehsan Shahalami told The Washington Post. 'Everybody that knew him even for an hour is crying, because he has touched their life.'

Hussain's friends said he was a 'really kind person' and there was 'no reason for someone to kill him like this.'

The first murder was carried out on the evening of November 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9T9g_0h8xrPgA00
Albuquerque Mayor Tom Keller issues a statement on the slayings

Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was found outside the cafe he ran with his brother Sharief A. Hadi - Ariana Halal Market & Cafe.

The Afghan-born brothers emigrated to the United States with their father in the early 1980s: first living in Pennsylvania, then moving to New Mexico after Hadi, making a living selling gemstones, came across the region and loved it.

'I had to travel all over, then I got to New Mexico,' Hadi told ABP News Online. 'I like it – the weather and the people were so nice. And I chose to stay here because of my business.'

Hadi and his brother opened the market in 2008, with Ahmadi working as a cook, specializing in traditional Afghan dishes and often catering for groups at the nearby university.

Hadi said he left Ahmadi at the shop to finish cooking, and suspects his brother had gone out to smoke a cigarette when he was shot around 6pm.

'I left at 5 o'clock and he had laid down in the back,' Hadi said. 'When I went home someone called me and said 'Sharief what's going on at your store?' When I came back the police were all over.'

Hadi in January said he was baffled by the unsolved murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Txk1B_0h8xrPgA00
Aftab Hussein, 41, a busser at a local restaurant who lived with roommates, was murdered on July 28

'I don't have anything to tell you,' he said. 'He is my brother. I loved him, he loved me.'

Eight months later, a second Muslim man was murdered: 41-year-old Aftab Hussein, who moved to New Mexico in 2016.

Working as a busser for a local cafe, Hussein rented a second-story apartment near the Mesa Verde Community Center with two roommates and told them he had recently got engaged to a woman back home in Pakistan.

He was working to get his passport and other travel documents together so he could go to Pakistan and get married, his friend Iftikhar Amirjan told The Albuquerque Journal.

'He was very happy. He said 'I'll go to Pakistan and get married and bring my wife here' and he said 'I'll make my life,' you know,' Amirjan said.

'He said "I'll buy a house later on and have children".'

Hussein was shot in the evening of July 26 in the parking lot of the complex where he lived.

His roommates, frightened, have since moved out, while Hussein's brother has flown in from the United Kingdom.

The third killing was on Monday, when well-known local community organizer and city planner Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was murdered outside his home.

Born in Pakistan, he moved to the United States in 2017 to get a master's degree in community and regional planning at the University of New Mexico and served as president of the Graduate and Professional Student Association from 2019 to 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uK55C_0h8xrPgA00
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was shot dead outside his home while his brother cooked dinner inside on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pc1N0_0h8xrPgA00

He worked with Representative Melanie Stansbury's campaign for Congress and then got a job as the planning and land use director for the city of Española, 90 miles north of Albuquerque.

Hussein had been commuting for the past year but was shortly to move to Española.

His older brother, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, a former prosecutor who moved to the US in 2014 to continue studying law, had been staying with his sibling, and brought his two young children with him.

Imtiaz Hussain told The Albuquerque Journal that Afzaal Hussain stepped outside around 9pm, likely to call friends or family in Pakistan, while he cooked dinner.

Neighbors reported seeing a car pull up alongside his brother as someone inside opened fire, shooting once and then four to six more times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyXV7_0h8xrPgA00
People spread dirt over Aftab Hussein's grave at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, August 5

'My brother — he was such a decent, lively young man, an unmarried person involved with the community, all the time helping everyone,' Imtiaz Hussain said.

'So what is the motive. Why did they shoot him? If he's shot, how are we safe?

'I want a proactive, rigorous investigation, detailed and speedy trials so that those people who want to take life for another person for nothing.

'Maybe they were stealing his phone, I don't know, whatever.

'But this is life and many lives are connected to him.'

Jordan Yutzy, the Española city manager, said the team was in shock.

'He is going to be truly missed by the city,' Yutzy said.

'He was very smart, very dedicated, and really cared about the community as a whole. His will be very big shoes for the city to fill.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClvuP_0h8xrPgA00
An Imam leads a group of men during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Sunday, August 7 after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in Albuquerque

Leaders from local and federal law enforcement said they have working together and devoting all possible resource to the investigation.

'On top of our investigations into this murder, we're devoting resources to key patrol areas and neighborhoods within Albuquerque,' Police Chief Harold Medina said during a press conference Saturday.

'We lifted overtime caps for our officers so that we could utilize several of our specialized units to help ensure the strong presence of Albuquerque officers to keep the community safe.'

New Mexico State Police, the FBI and the US Marshals Service are among the agencies helping in the investigation.

The city of Albuquerque's Office of Equity and Inclusion has called on citizens to report any information about the slayings to authorities.

'We urge our entire interfaith community of Albuquerque and all the people of Albuquerque to help law enforcement identify and catch the person or persons responsible,' said Michelle Melendez, the office's director. 'Please, please, call with any bit of information.'

