The Masked Singer Australia: Caterpillar is unveiled as iconic sporting legend - and it brings judge Chrissie Swan to tears

By Ali Daher
 2 days ago

The identity of Caterpillar on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Monday night's episode, the mystery celebrity was unmasked as sporting icon Lisa Curry.

After taking off her mask, the 60-year-old swimming legend left judges Abbie Chatfield, Melanie Brown, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan stunned, with none of them able to guess her identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxhP4_0h8xoGIs00
The Masked Singer Australia: Caterpillar was unveiled as an iconic sporting legend on Monday night - and it brought judge Chrissie Swan to tears 

The judges final guesses included Schapelle Corby, Carrie Bickmore, Sally Pearson and Emily Seebohm.

Caterpillar competed against Rooster, Tiger, Snapdragon and Popcorn during the episode, and finished in last place in viewer voting after they performed.

Lisa performed a moving rendition of Cloudy Day by Tones and I and failed to impress the show's live audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22d9ST_0h8xoGIs00
On Monday night's episode, the mystery celebrity was unmasked as Lisa Curry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeT6S_0h8xoGIs00
 Caterpillar competed against Rooster, Tiger, Snapdragon and Popcorn during the episode

'I can't sing but I am cute,' Lisa laughed after taking off her mask.

'Caterpillars can't sing, you know that, but we do turn into butterflies. And that I can do. Well, at my age, I'll probably turn into a moth,' she laughed.

Lisa then said she was disappointed Hughesy didn't guess her, after she appeared on his radio show just weeks earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnlWI_0h8xoGIs00
After taking off her mask, the 60-year-old swimming legend left judges Abbie Chatfield , Melanie Brown (pictured), Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan stunned, with none of them able to guess her identity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ad18o_0h8xoGIs00
'Caterpillars can't sing, you know that, but we do turn into butterflies. And that I can do. Well, at my age, I'll probably turn into a moth,' Lisa laughed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4g4B_0h8xoGIs00
Chrissie Swan said she was moved by Curry’s spirit, given her traumatic recent past

Chrissie said she was moved by Curry’s spirit, after she lost daughter Jaimi in 2020.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed contestants.

The Masked Singer continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vsJu_0h8xoGIs00
The Masked Singer continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10. Pictured: The Masked Singer judges Abbie Chatfield, Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes

Comments / 0

