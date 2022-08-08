The Masked Singer Australia: Caterpillar is unveiled as iconic sporting legend - and it brings judge Chrissie Swan to tears

The identity of Caterpillar on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Monday night's episode, the mystery celebrity was unmasked as sporting icon Lisa Curry.

After taking off her mask, the 60-year-old swimming legend left judges Abbie Chatfield, Melanie Brown, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan stunned, with none of them able to guess her identity.

The judges final guesses included Schapelle Corby, Carrie Bickmore, Sally Pearson and Emily Seebohm.

Caterpillar competed against Rooster, Tiger, Snapdragon and Popcorn during the episode, and finished in last place in viewer voting after they performed.

Lisa performed a moving rendition of Cloudy Day by Tones and I and failed to impress the show's live audience.

'I can't sing but I am cute,' Lisa laughed after taking off her mask.

'Caterpillars can't sing, you know that, but we do turn into butterflies. And that I can do. Well, at my age, I'll probably turn into a moth,' she laughed.

Lisa then said she was disappointed Hughesy didn't guess her, after she appeared on his radio show just weeks earlier.

Chrissie Swan said she was moved by Curry’s spirit, given her traumatic recent past

Chrissie said she was moved by Curry’s spirit, after she lost daughter Jaimi in 2020.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed contestants.

