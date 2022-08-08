Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
iheart.com
Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
klkntv.com
Nebraska transportation seeks public review for improvement program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2023-26 is now available for public review and comment. Copies of the proposed program will be available in each of the eight district offices and online. The program lists all highway and transit projects that will be using...
'Unprecedented money' being spent in Nebraska State Board of Ed races
Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent in the primary election in 2022. Records show in 2018, less than $36,000 was reported spent.
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
York News-Times
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
The Nebraska City News Press
Improving Air Travel
If you or a loved one has traveled recently, you’ve likely experienced flight delays or cancelations. A combination of factors has disrupted our air travel system. According to the latest federal data, an astounding 88,161 flights were canceled from January to May this year. But it’s not just the inconvenience of cancellations or delays that are concerning. One factor contributing to the travel difficulties is the lack of available pilots, which has forced many airlines to reduce the volume of flights they can offer.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
