Nebraska State

Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
Nebraska transportation seeks public review for improvement program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2023-26 is now available for public review and comment. Copies of the proposed program will be available in each of the eight district offices and online. The program lists all highway and transit projects that will be using...
Improving Air Travel

If you or a loved one has traveled recently, you’ve likely experienced flight delays or cancelations. A combination of factors has disrupted our air travel system. According to the latest federal data, an astounding 88,161 flights were canceled from January to May this year. But it’s not just the inconvenience of cancellations or delays that are concerning. One factor contributing to the travel difficulties is the lack of available pilots, which has forced many airlines to reduce the volume of flights they can offer.
