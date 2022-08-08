ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NE

Corn Nation

Eli Rice Commits To Nebraska

We know it’s almost football season but that doesn’t mean Nebrasketball sleeps. Nebrasketball is ever watching and working. It never rests and will give you hope when you least expect it. Nebrasketball has been putting its work in. There has been little chatter of late but the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

UNL to grant about 600 degrees in combined Aug. 13 commencement

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 7:30 a.m. The university will award doctoral, master’s,...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
LEXINGTON, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show

Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River

OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
fox42kptm.com

Cracking down on alcohol sales to minors in Nebraska

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Non-profit Project extra mile teamed up with law enforcement and some youth in our community to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to minors. Overall, 20 (10%) out of 192 businesses checked in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties over the last two months were cited for selling alcohol to minors.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha

Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Eagles Club set as Market Sponsor

The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 11 Farmers Market sponsor is the Nebraska City Eagles Club. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives

Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
OMAHA, NE

