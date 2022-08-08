Read full article on original website
Related
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
thecountrycook.net
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
Epicurious
Cheater’s Pastry Cream
This genius method for quick and easy pastry cream comes from cookbook author Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show. Lomas’s recipe calls for just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. There’s no hand-whisking or finicky tempering involved, and the ingredients don’t even have to come to room temperature. Use this no-cook pastry cream to fill a seasonal fruit tart, cream puffs, or Boston cream pie. Layer it into this towering Crepe Cake, or simply serve it with fresh fruit for dipping!
Bon Appétit
Shrimp and Tomato Toasts
This is a drippy, messy, fork-and-knife toast, full of punchy, smoky, Spanish-inspired flavors. I leave the tails on the shrimp because they’re easy to remove as you go with utensils—if you’d prefer to remove them first, simply do so before adding them to the pan. Either way, be sure to cut your bread into thick slices to ensure it can stand up to the hefty load of toppings.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
recipesgram.com
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Keto Baked Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto Baked Crack Chicken recipe combines creamy cheese and crunchy savory bacon on the outside while being tender and juicy on the inside! Addictingly delicious, loaded with flavors, and best of all, so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. and 20 minutes to cook. Check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simplistic sugar-free peaches and cream cake topping
Sugar-free peaches and cream/ basic sugar-free white cake/Gin Lee. Simplistic sugar-free peaches and cream cake topping. This article is the second part of my homemade basic sugar-free white cake article. So, if you haven't read that article yet, you might want to head over to read it, prior to reading this article. In this article I will be walking you through how I make my peaches and cream topping for that particular cake recipe.
One Green Planet
Coconut Yogurt Tzatziki [Vegan]
1 1/2 cups of coconut yogurt (homemade or alternative of choice) 1 - 2 tablespoon fresh dill, minced finely (I like a lot!) Place all ingredients into a high powered blender and BLEND till smooth and creamy. If you don't have a high powered blender, cut ingredients into smaller pieces and blend (some chunkiness is fine!)
recipesgram.com
Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
Allrecipes.com
Southern Tomato Pie
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
princesspinkygirl.com
Texas Sheet Cake
Our Texas Sheet Cake is the size of Texas! It is a sweet chocolate cake covered in rich chocolate icing that’s perfect for feeding a hungry crowd. The decadent, fudgy flavors of this classic southern dessert are every chocolate lover’s dream and easily made on a single sheet pan!
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster
Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer Kingson writes. My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are...
A dietitian shared her recipe for a perfect chopped salad loaded with protein and healthy fats
Dietitian Sammi Brondo said that her chopped salad recipe includes hydrating foods like tomatoes and cucumbers and is packed with fiber and protein.
recipesgram.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
Sour-Cherry Mezcal Margarita
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together cherries and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 10 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, scrape fruit and any juices on baking sheet into a food processor or a blender; pulse until smooth, 8 to 10 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Discard solids. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups sour cherry puree, enough for 10 cocktails.)
12tomatoes.com
Strawberry Shortcake Squares
The crumb topping is out of this world. Strawberries mixed with the flavors of vanilla and cream is one of the sweetest flavor combos around. These strawberry shortcake squares have a thick layer of cream in the middle and are topped with a crumble made from a surprising selection of ingredients. These piled-high squares are sweet, fun, and have quite a few shortcuts that simplify the process.
leitesculinaria.com
Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato
Posted by LC Editors | photo by Christopher Hirsheimer. This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This chocolate hazelnut gelato, known as gianduia in Italian, is chocolate ice cream and hazelnuts. It’s a classic Italian gelato and tastes like Nutella.
One Green Planet
Watermelon Doughnuts [Vegan]
Preheat oven to 350ºF and coat the 6 doughnut shells with coconut oil. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a mixing bowl, mix together coconut milk beverage (or almond milk), vinegar, stirring until curdled. Add watermelon stevia, coconut oil, vanilla, and almond extract. Stir in flour mixture until just combined.
Comments / 0