Denver, CO

Broncos LT Garett Bolles loves playing with QB Russell Wilson

By Brandon Walker
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles has seen his fair share of Broncos starters under center since being selected in the 2017 NFL draft.

The double-digit list is not very impressive: Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Brett Rypien and for one forgettable game, Kendall Hinton.

That is why when Bolles says that he loves playing for quarterback Russell Wilson, it means something. “Oh man, I love Russ,” Bolles said on July 28. “We have a great connection.”

As one of the longest-tenured members of an offensive line that has also seen its fair share of changes over the years, Bolles explained why Wilson is different than so many of the other starters Denver has seen.

“I think it’s a lot of fun having a mobile quarterback, to have a guy that can move,” Bolles said. “Maybe a little late off the ball, [Wilson]’s just going to push the guy right on the rim, and then he steps up and throws a bomb to Courtland [Sutton] … or [Jerry] Jeudy– one of our star receivers. You just watch that ball fly and you’re like, ‘Man, that’s nice.'”

Since Wilson’s arrival during the offseason, the reasons for optimism have skyrocketed for the Broncos organization and its fan base. Bolles simply has a front-row seat to the show.

“It’s going to be fun to see what we can do this season,” Bolles said.

