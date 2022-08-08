ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Report: Here's How Long Roger Goodell Wants Deshaun Watson Suspended For

Roger Goodell is pushing hard for Deshaun Watson to face a much longer suspension than just six games. In fact, he wants to punish the Cleveland Browns quarterback for the entire season. Goodell confirmed on Tuesday that the NFL is indeed continuing to seek a year-long suspension for Deshaun Watson....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. "In sports media, we're lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Distressing' Patriots Offense News

The word out of New England isn't great as the Patriots get ready for their preseason opener. That's due in large part to "distressing" news about the offense. Patriots insider Tom Curran called the Patriots' No. 1 offense "distressingly bad" in practice today. He pointed to a litany of difficulties ranging from run stuffs to failed plays contributing to a bad day of practice.
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
AthlonSports.com

Browns Owner Has Blunt Reaction To NFL's Appeal Of The Deshaun Watson Suspension

Last week, Roger Goodell and the NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, which was determined by appointed disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson. Today, Goodell confirmed he and the NFL are fighting for a season-long suspension based on the evidence they've poured over. If successful, Watson could miss the entire 2022 season and face a significant fine.
CLEVELAND, OH

