ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
St. Joseph Post

Woman hospitalized after car strikes a tree

BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Nichole Stauss, 48, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on U.S. 73 approximately 9 miles south of Hiawatha. The car traveled off the road into...
FALLS CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Traffic
County
Otoe County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Syracuse, NE
Syracuse, NE
Government
City
Talmage, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Nebraska City, NE
Government
City
Union, NE
City
Avoca, NE
City
Nehawka, NE
City
Dunbar, NE
Otoe County, NE
Government
City
Lorton, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

New Segment to Open for Lincoln South Beltway

Weather permitting, beginning on August 15 southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road by using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound US-77 will now be accessed from the Saltillo Road/Shrine Way roundabout exit headed south. In addition to these new traffic changes, Temporary Saltillo...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Avenue#Bus Routes#Blue Rivers Area Agency#Aging#Braaa
The Nebraska City News Press

Council approves land purchase for future housing development

The Nebraska City City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the city to purchase land near CHI Health St. Mary’s for $460,000 for a residential housing development during the council’s Aug. 1 meeting. Prior to the meeting, the council held a final public hearing on the proposed...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Sheriff’s office announces arrests during grant period

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety from July 20 to Aug. 14. Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets. The following are significant arrests since the start of the grant time.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Largest construction project in Peru State history

PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
PERU, NE
WOWT

Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around 4:17 p.m. According to a witness at the incident, one of the cars in the crash landed on its side. This crash is currently under investigation. Stay connected...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Otoe County Board of Commissioners

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and took the following actions:. Approved the 2022 update of the Hazardous Material Emergency Response Plan as submitted by Otoe County Emergency Management;. Approved the subdivision plat of Hildas Subdivision, an approximately 5.56-acre tract located at 2335 F Rd.;
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy