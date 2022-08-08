Read full article on original website
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
News Channel Nebraska
Largest construction project in Peru State history
PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
foxnebraska.com
TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
The Nebraska City News Press
UNL to grant about 600 degrees in combined Aug. 13 commencement
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 7:30 a.m. The university will award doctoral, master’s,...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
doniphanherald.com
Howard Hawks stepping down as Tenaska chairman, plans to remain active in Omaha
OMAHA -- When the company that became Enron skipped town en route to its corporate meltdown, executive Howard Hawks decided to remain in Omaha and start something new. After co-founding Tenaska Energy in 1987, Hawks helped build an $18 billion company that now ranks among the largest privately held corporations of any kind in the United States.
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
unl.edu
Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show
Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
The Nebraska City News Press
Otoe County Board of Commissioners
The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and took the following actions:. Approved the 2022 update of the Hazardous Material Emergency Response Plan as submitted by Otoe County Emergency Management;. Approved the subdivision plat of Hildas Subdivision, an approximately 5.56-acre tract located at 2335 F Rd.;
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces addition of veteran DB via transfer
Nebraska announced the addition of transfer defensive back Brandon Moore to the program. Moore came to Nebraska from Florida State. He was part of Florida State’s program during the 2021 season as a transfer, but he did not play for the Seminoles. Before his one season at Florida State, Moore spent 4 seasons at UCF.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
The Nebraska City News Press
Eagles Club set as Market Sponsor
The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 11 Farmers Market sponsor is the Nebraska City Eagles Club. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.
iheart.com
Various Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures on Highway 75 Starting Monday
(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.
