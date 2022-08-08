ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SuperTalk 1270

This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??

It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
EDUCATION
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Most Used “Slang Term” Sounds About Right

According to an article on Best Life, the most used slang term North Dakotans use is 100% accurate in my mind. More on that in a moment. First off, what is the method behind the madness? The data behind the survey comes from a gaming company called PlayNJ. In the survey, 41 percent of Americans think their state has words or slang that people from outside of their state just wouldn't get or understand.
POLITICS
State
North Dakota State
SuperTalk 1270

[Photos] Jellyfish Spotted In Minnesota Lake

You might be surprised to hear that jellyfish are floating around in some nearby lakes. A post was made on the Minnesota Fishing Facebook page where it shows one of these jellyfish on camera. Take a look:. Whoa!. Freshwater Jellyfish Are A Thing?!. It appears so. As a person who...
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas

Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Distracted Driving#Trusted Choice
SuperTalk 1270

Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished

Are there "ghost towns" in the area? Unfortunately, there are probably plenty. I tripped across a very interesting story about Omemee, North Dakota once located up north in the Bottineau area. In 1906, it was a prosperous town boasting a population of 605. Was there nothing Omemee couldn't do?. Well,...
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”

If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent

David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
GRAND FORKS, ND
SuperTalk 1270

The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States

Spelling comes easy for some, others not so much. Even if you're a genius and you are a national spelling bee champion, everybody slips up. There are some words that just don't compute. Side Note: I had to triple check that I spelled "Misspelled" correctly because the irony and embarrassment...
CELEBRITIES
SuperTalk 1270

The 15 Things We Would Like To Outlaw In North Dakota

There's really not much I don't like about North Dakota. Yeah, the weather can be annoying at times. Mostly the wind, but other than that I personally love the 4 changes of seasons even though sometimes like this year we miss out on one or two of them This year spring was pretty much a no-show.
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

