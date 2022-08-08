ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen

Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah

PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Job fair coming to Paducah at the Julian Carroll Convention Center

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A job fair is coming to the Julian Carroll Convention Center on August 23. The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of opportunities, with some requiring...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/8 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Twin sisters attend prestigious military academy programs

PADUCAH — Twin sisters are proving they're ready to serve their country, taking part in two prestigious military programs this summer. Clare Shirk was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Summer Seminar, while her sister, Audrey Shirk, completed the Coast Guard Academy Introductory Mission (AIM) program. They are some of the only students at Paducah Tilghman High to ever attend. Their father's been a big inspiration, but as you'll see, the Shirks have made service and sacrifice a family legacy.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian

The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
UNION CITY, TN
mayfield-messenger.com

Graves County may see new Hampton Inn

Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
MAYFIELD, KY
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss

The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit

MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. According to the...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

