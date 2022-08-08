Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen
Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
thunderboltradio.com
Studies Continue for Costs and Location of Possible New Obion County Middle School
The study of a new combined middle school in Obion County continues. Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the school board has requested a study concerning the possible joining of sixth thru eighth grade students.(AUDIO) During the August meeting, school board members voted 6-to-1, to explore the idea...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sharing the rhythm of the river: The Wheelhouse Rousters performing live in library garden
PADUCAH — Grab a chair, a blanket, and a friend, and head down to the McCracken County Public Library Garden to celebrate Paducah's river heritage on September 8. As part of the library's ongoing Evening Upstairs series, local band The Wheelhouse Rousters will be performing live at the garden, from 5:30-7:30 pm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
KFVS12
Job fair coming to Paducah at the Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A job fair is coming to the Julian Carroll Convention Center on August 23. The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of opportunities, with some requiring...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
wpsdlocal6.com
8/8 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Twin sisters attend prestigious military academy programs
PADUCAH — Twin sisters are proving they're ready to serve their country, taking part in two prestigious military programs this summer. Clare Shirk was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Summer Seminar, while her sister, Audrey Shirk, completed the Coast Guard Academy Introductory Mission (AIM) program. They are some of the only students at Paducah Tilghman High to ever attend. Their father's been a big inspiration, but as you'll see, the Shirks have made service and sacrifice a family legacy.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
wkms.org
Black Kentuckians, Tennesseans celebrate emancipation with Eighth of August events
For many Black Kentuckians and Tennesseans, the Eighth of August is a special day – a time for barbecue, reuniting with loved ones and marking their freedom from slavery. These annual celebrations are in the same spirit as Juneteenth, but their roots predate those of the now national holiday.
mayfield-messenger.com
Graves County may see new Hampton Inn
Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss
The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
KFVS12
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. According to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
wpsdlocal6.com
With the cost of ingredients and packaging affecting menu prices, inflation impacts local businesses
PADUCAH — Higher food costs have hit you at the grocery store, and they've hit local businesses hard too. Customers may be enjoying menu items that are more expensive than usual. At Branch Out in Paducah, owners said the inflation that's impacting the country has been a shock for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
