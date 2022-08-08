Read full article on original website
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. The victim hasn't been...
KIMT
Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision
GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
One person dead, three with life-threatening injuries after car crash north of Fountain City
TOWN OF MILTON (WKBT) – One person is dead and three others are seriously injured in a three-car crash near Merrick State Park. Law enforcement got a 9-1-1 call just before 5 p.m. for a crash on Highway 35, just south of the intersection with Highway 88. “Two vehicles, we believe, were northbound at the time, and one vehicle was...
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
wiproud.com
Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead
ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responding to multiple-vehicle crash
TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -[UPDATE 8:36 p.m.]The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says one lane of traffic is now open and a second one should be open within the next 30 minutes. TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash in...
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Driver with Multiple DWI’s Attempts to Flee Olmsted County Deputy
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver’s license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as “subject for impoundment.”
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County on August 4th. Around 8:15 pm, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that screams could be heard coming from the woods. The caller and two other people searched the...
Catalytic Converter Thefts Cost Stewartville Business Over $25,000
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville business is out an estimated $25,509 after it was reportedly hit by catalytic converter thefts for a second time. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to business on the report of catalytic converters stolen off of seven vehicles shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning. Schueller says the size of the vehicles that had the car part ripped off makes the theft more costly than regular catalytic converter thefts. The business is equipped with security cameras. Schueller says the estimated loss does not include labor costs.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
WEAU-TV 13
Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
Lane closure coming for Highway 33 in La Crosse
A temporary lane closure starting Monday could change your commute on Highway 33 on La Crosse's south side.
Guns Seized, Woman Charged in Rochester Shots Fired Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman has been charged in connection to a shots fired call that happened in northwest Rochester earlier this year. 32-year-old Catherine Pelowski is facing a felony firearm possession charge after police allegedly found multiple firearms and ammunition in her residence. It all started when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Phama Ct. Northwest on May 13.
