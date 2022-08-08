Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Development Plans for Side-By-Side Properties With Pair of 3-to-5 Story Buildings Goes Before Planning Commission Wednesday
Pasadena’s Planning Commission will go over an application by Summerhill Apartment Communities Investments, LLC, for a Planned Development (PD) District, to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project on two adjacent parcels: 444 N. Fair Oaks Ave., as Parcel A, and 425 N. Raymond Ave. as Parcel B. The...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Names New Pocket Park on South Altadena Drive ‘Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park’
On Tuesday Pasadena’s Recreation and Parks Commission approved a recommendation to name the park at 140 South Altadena Drive which will be completed this fall as “Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park.”. The park is built within the grounds of the Lamanda Park Branch Library. Once completed, the pocket...
pasadenanow.com
Council Holds Over Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company
The Pasadena Center Operating Company will have to wait another week for approval of a loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. According to City Clerk Mark Jomsky the item did not make it out of the...
pasadenanow.com
Lena Kennedy Addresses City Council on Monday
Fallen City Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy addressed the Pasadena City Council on Monday. John Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. “As we continue to reel with the loss of our friend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative
A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
pasadenanow.com
Roadside Memorial Sign Program Goes Before Council on Monday
The City Council on Monday will vote on a Roadside Memorial Sign Program, which would honor victims of fatal auto crashes and increase awareness of traffic safety to motorists. Under the program, the family of a victim of a fatal collision can request a memorial sign through their local Council...
pasadenanow.com
HOPE Team to Receive More Funding
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the Council voted to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. The HOPE team consists of police officers who partner with County of Los Angeles mental health clinicians.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Votes to Remain Neutral on Rent Control Initiative
The City Council voted unanimously to remain neutral on a charter amendment rent control measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. Mayor Victor Gordo recused himself from the conversation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. “We would still be in the majority if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Last Day for Property Owners to Submit Bids For Bad Weather Shelter in City
Property owners, landlords, non-profit and community-based organizations in Pasadena have until 3 p.m. on Monday to submit bids for renting their site to be used as a winter shelter location in the city. The 2022-2023 Winter Shelter Program provides an opportunity to earn by renting out property to be used...
pasadenanow.com
More Funding For HOPE Team on Monday’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. Pasadena police Homeless Outreach and Psychological Evaluation units (HOPE) consist of police officers who partner...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: We Should Plan, Not React
I was recently appointed by the City Council to the Pasadena Planning Commission. But my first two meetings felt like I had joined the “Reacting Commission.”. The July 13 meeting was taken up by a nearly four hour hearing regarding the Affinity Project on South Arroyo Parkway, a 360,000 square foot mixed-use development of medical office buildings and senior assisted and independent living units. At the July 27 session, more than three hours were devoted to a proposal for a new Porsche dealership on Colorado Boulevard – building a 60,000 square foot building and demolishing a brick factory building that a number of my fellow Commissioners argued should be designated historic. A decision on the first case was postponed; the Commission unanimously instructed the Porsche dealer to come back with a redesign in 60 days.
pasadenanow.com
Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races
Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
31,000 Locals Sign Up for Pasadena Water and Power’s New Customer Information System Portal
Pasadena Water and Power has rolled out a new Customer Information System, which replaces the utility’s aging customer billing system and features a customer portal allowing customers to directly access online services and account information. The new system allows customers to register for services online, enroll in paperless billing,...
pasadenanow.com
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
2urbangirls.com
Eminent domain back on Inglewood council agenda
INGLEWOOD – Despite the Inglewood Transit Connector not being fully funded the City is pressing forward with lining up consultants to provide “relocation” services for properties slated for eminent domain. The Aug. 9 regular city council agenda details a $700,000 contract to Del Richardson & Associates and...
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
pasadenanow.com
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects
California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit union said. “Over the...
spectrumnews1.com
Metro dedicates Hyde Park Station for K Line set to open later this year
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson...
pasadenanow.com
SPUSD Welcomes New Educators
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) welcomed 25 new certificated staff members during a New Educator Orientation held in the boardroom at the District office. SPUSD Board members Patricia Martinez-Miller and Karissa Adams, along with Superintendent Geoff Yantz and District leadership team members, extended a...
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July.
Comments / 0