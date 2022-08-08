I was recently appointed by the City Council to the Pasadena Planning Commission. But my first two meetings felt like I had joined the “Reacting Commission.”. The July 13 meeting was taken up by a nearly four hour hearing regarding the Affinity Project on South Arroyo Parkway, a 360,000 square foot mixed-use development of medical office buildings and senior assisted and independent living units. At the July 27 session, more than three hours were devoted to a proposal for a new Porsche dealership on Colorado Boulevard – building a 60,000 square foot building and demolishing a brick factory building that a number of my fellow Commissioners argued should be designated historic. A decision on the first case was postponed; the Commission unanimously instructed the Porsche dealer to come back with a redesign in 60 days.

