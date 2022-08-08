Read full article on original website
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
Chips From South Dakota Town Better Than Minnesota Town’s Chips
You know how it is when you meet your soulmate? Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little quieter, a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the first time someone suggested that I try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips. I can't be sure, but I think I even heard a small angel choir, singing quietly.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The annual Farmer's Almanac winter forecast is out and get ready to hibernate.
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Major discount retail chain opening new location soon in North Dakota, now hiring
A major discount retail chain will soon be opening a new store location in North Dakota. They are also hiring right now. Plato's Closet is a popular retail chain that buys and sells gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories.
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VI
The one you've been waiting for...Mandan, New Salem, Timmer, Newtown, Sanish, Wanduska, Saint Anthony, Rock Haven, well that's learning alot!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
Give It A Guess: What’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Kitchen Gadget?
If you spend a lot of time cooking in the kitchen, you might find North Dakota's most popular kitchen gadget a little surprising. A survey was done by Surety First to find the most popular kitchen gadgets in each state. The company looked at Google Trends to see what people are searching for the most.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: North Dakota’s Most Popular Urban Legend Is Based On A Disturbingly REAL Creepy Bridge
This is the kind of stuff that keeps me up at night. I make it a mission around bedtime to creep myself out as much as possible. Why? Some weird form of self loathing perhaps. This story however didn’t freak me out per say, but it did keep me up.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
North Dakota’s Most Used “Slang Term” Sounds About Right
According to an article on Best Life, the most used slang term North Dakotans use is 100% accurate in my mind. More on that in a moment. First off, what is the method behind the madness? The data behind the survey comes from a gaming company called PlayNJ. In the survey, 41 percent of Americans think their state has words or slang that people from outside of their state just wouldn't get or understand.
KFYR-TV
ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
NORMAL For North Dakota, Unthinkable For Others
We all know how awesome and unique living in North Dakota is, but there are so many people outside of our State that would raise an eyebrow and have not a clue of what some of our rituals are. What I mean is, that there is no way that anyone can even begin to relate our ways of life. It's something we should for the most part be proud of - makes us unique, and we stand out alone, right? We do have the tag "North Dakota Nice" which is extremely accurate, all you have to do is go the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page and read about all the wonderful things people do for each other out here.
If You See A Green Porchlight in North Dakota, This Is What It Means
It's actually really great. If you notice a green porchlight in the area, it's probably because of this.
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
[Photos] Jellyfish Spotted In Minnesota Lake
You might be surprised to hear that jellyfish are floating around in some nearby lakes. A post was made on the Minnesota Fishing Facebook page where it shows one of these jellyfish on camera. Take a look:. Whoa!. Freshwater Jellyfish Are A Thing?!. It appears so. As a person who...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
