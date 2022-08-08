Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Names New Pocket Park on South Altadena Drive ‘Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park’
On Tuesday Pasadena’s Recreation and Parks Commission approved a recommendation to name the park at 140 South Altadena Drive which will be completed this fall as “Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park.”. The park is built within the grounds of the Lamanda Park Branch Library. Once completed, the pocket...
pasadenanow.com
Development Plans for Side-By-Side Properties With Pair of 3-to-5 Story Buildings Goes Before Planning Commission Wednesday
Pasadena’s Planning Commission will go over an application by Summerhill Apartment Communities Investments, LLC, for a Planned Development (PD) District, to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project on two adjacent parcels: 444 N. Fair Oaks Ave., as Parcel A, and 425 N. Raymond Ave. as Parcel B. The...
pasadenanow.com
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative
A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
pasadenanow.com
Lena Kennedy Addresses City Council on Monday
Fallen City Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy addressed the Pasadena City Council on Monday. John Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. “As we continue to reel with the loss of our friend...
pasadenanow.com
31,000 Locals Sign Up for Pasadena Water and Power’s New Customer Information System Portal
Pasadena Water and Power has rolled out a new Customer Information System, which replaces the utility’s aging customer billing system and features a customer portal allowing customers to directly access online services and account information. The new system allows customers to register for services online, enroll in paperless billing,...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Votes to Remain Neutral on Rent Control Initiative
The City Council voted unanimously to remain neutral on a charter amendment rent control measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. Mayor Victor Gordo recused himself from the conversation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. “We would still be in the majority if...
pasadenanow.com
More Funding For HOPE Team on Monday’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. Pasadena police Homeless Outreach and Psychological Evaluation units (HOPE) consist of police officers who partner...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena Center Operating Company could soon receive a loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Adutorium and the Convention Center. The City Council will vote on the $2.5 million, 10-year loan on Monday. The loan would be used for future PCOC...
pasadenanow.com
Police Remind Drivers to Be Extra Careful As Thousands of Pasadena Unified Students Head Back School Thursday
As students head back to the classroom this week, Pasadena police plan extra patrols near schools and alerted local drivers to slow down and be vigilant for children. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Sam de Sylva said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”
pasadenanow.com
Guest Essay | Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy, School Board President | Pasadena Unified School District Opening Day 2022: A Letter to Families and Community
Opening Day! there’s something magical about those words. What is it? A promise of new beginnings, a return to something we have loved in the past, a launch, a shimmering mixture of anticipation, anxiety, and a touch of moxie. Thursday, August 11 is Opening Day for about 15,000 students...
pasadenanow.com
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects
California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit union said. “Over the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Updates Community on District Improvements, Latest Health Protocols Ahead of Back to School on Thursday
The Pasadena Unified School District will welcome parents and students back to school on Thursday, August 11, as campuses re-open for the 2022-2023 school year. “There is much to look forward to this year – more amazing academic achievements, more exciting athletic competitions, and more extraordinary student performances,” PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald said in a letter to the PUSD community. “We have added a new Armenian world language program at Webster Elementary, launched Ethnic Studies courses at high schools, and offered opportunities to extend the learning day with before- and after-school programs.”
pasadenanow.com
Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Bill Allen to Retire in January
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation announced Monday that its President and CEO Bill Allen will retire from LAEDC in January after 17 years at the helm. During his tenure, Allen transformed the organization’s mission and programs, establishing partnerships with key public and private stakeholders to advance a more robust, equitable, sustainable and resilient economy for LA.
pasadenanow.com
SPUSD Welcomes New Educators
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) welcomed 25 new certificated staff members during a New Educator Orientation held in the boardroom at the District office. SPUSD Board members Patricia Martinez-Miller and Karissa Adams, along with Superintendent Geoff Yantz and District leadership team members, extended a...
pasadenanow.com
St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20
Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
pasadenanow.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
pasadenanow.com
St. Francis Senior Jason Chaidez ’23 and His Eagle Scout Project
St. Francis High School is so proud of and grateful for senior Jason Chaidez ’23 and his service to Ascencia for his Eagle Scout project! The school also want to recognize and thank Jason’s St. Francis brothers (Anthony Novoa ’23, Marc Novoa ’25, and Sebastian Brown ’25 who assisted him with this impactful project. “Well done, gentlemen!”
pasadenanow.com
Administrative Review in McClain Shooting Still Ongoing
An administrative review into a local officer involved in the fatal 2020 shooting of Pasadena resident Anthony McClain is still ongoing according to City Manager Cynthia Kurtz. Kurtz earlier said the investigation was scheduled to be completed in July, but declined to speculate Monday night on when the inquiry would...
pasadenanow.com
$20,000 Reward in Iran Moreno Case Extended
Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. Moreno was shot and killed while playing video games at...
