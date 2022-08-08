Council to Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company as Part of Consent Calendar

Read full article on original website
Development Plans for Side-By-Side Properties With Pair of 3-to-5 Story Buildings Goes Before Planning Commission Wednesday
Pasadena’s Planning Commission will go over an application by Summerhill Apartment Communities Investments, LLC, for a Planned Development (PD) District, to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project on two adjacent parcels: 444 N. Fair Oaks Ave., as Parcel A, and 425 N. Raymond Ave. as Parcel B. The...
LA County Puts Cannabis Business Tax Measure on November Ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the...
Burbank Looking to Fill Water And Power Board Vacancy
The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank Water and Power Board beginning August 8, 2022 through September 7, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.
City Council Approves Resolutions Placing Rent Control Measure on November Ballot
The City Council on Monday adopted all three resolutions related a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. All Councilmembers voted for the approval of the resolutions except for Mayor Victor Gordo, who recused himself from the voting. The first resolution formally...
City Commission Names New Pocket Park on South Altadena Drive ‘Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park’
On Tuesday Pasadena’s Recreation and Parks Commission approved a recommendation to name the park at 140 South Altadena Drive which will be completed this fall as “Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park.”. The park is built within the grounds of the Lamanda Park Branch Library. Once completed, the pocket...
City Council Votes to Remain Neutral on Rent Control Initiative
The City Council voted unanimously to remain neutral on a charter amendment rent control measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. Mayor Victor Gordo recused himself from the conversation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. “We would still be in the majority if...
Lena Kennedy Addresses City Council on Monday
Fallen City Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy addressed the Pasadena City Council on Monday. John Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. “As we continue to reel with the loss of our friend...
31,000 Locals Sign Up for Pasadena Water and Power’s New Customer Information System Portal
Pasadena Water and Power has rolled out a new Customer Information System, which replaces the utility’s aging customer billing system and features a customer portal allowing customers to directly access online services and account information. The new system allows customers to register for services online, enroll in paperless billing,...
HOPE Team to Receive More Funding
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the Council voted to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. The HOPE team consists of police officers who partner with County of Los Angeles mental health clinicians.
Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday
Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects
California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit union said. “Over the...
Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center
Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races
Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: We Should Plan, Not React
I was recently appointed by the City Council to the Pasadena Planning Commission. But my first two meetings felt like I had joined the “Reacting Commission.”. The July 13 meeting was taken up by a nearly four hour hearing regarding the Affinity Project on South Arroyo Parkway, a 360,000 square foot mixed-use development of medical office buildings and senior assisted and independent living units. At the July 27 session, more than three hours were devoted to a proposal for a new Porsche dealership on Colorado Boulevard – building a 60,000 square foot building and demolishing a brick factory building that a number of my fellow Commissioners argued should be designated historic. A decision on the first case was postponed; the Commission unanimously instructed the Porsche dealer to come back with a redesign in 60 days.
Allendale Branch Library to Close For Seismic Retrofits For 2 Months
The Allendale Branch Library will be shuttered for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, according to a city statement. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the branch — which is located at 1130 South Marengo Ave. — on Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10.
Los Angeles City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests
In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted last week to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.
Former Compton city attorney running for office
POMONA, Calif. – A former Compton city attorney has pulled papers to run for office. Damon Brown has placed his name up for consideration for the Pomona School Board leading Compton residents to believe he never qualified for his previous position. “It was always believed he was appointed because...
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
