Fortis, a commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized businesses in Colorado and Utah, hired Clint Crews as head of Colorado commercial and specialty lending. Crews joined Fortis with more than 15 years of commercial banking experience, most recently as a commercial banking group manager at Independent Financial. In his new role, Crews will lead and develop Fortis’ middle-market and specialty lending strategy in the Denver region.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO