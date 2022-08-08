ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Lena Kennedy Addresses City Council on Monday

Fallen City Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy addressed the Pasadena City Council on Monday. John Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. “As we continue to reel with the loss of our friend...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects

California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit union said. “Over the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
pasadenanow.com

Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday

Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Votes to Remain Neutral on Rent Control Initiative

The City Council voted unanimously to remain neutral on a charter amendment rent control measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. Mayor Victor Gordo recused himself from the conversation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. “We would still be in the majority if...
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Echo Park Trash Club gets rid of litter on streets, mistrust at homeless camps

Last weekend, the fencing around Echo Park Lake was taken down, and a sign was erected that said, “Welcome to People’s Park LA.” The city originally installed the fence more than a year ago when it was “renovating” the park — after sweeping out unhoused residents there, promising to find them longer-term housing. (That promise has gone largely unfulfilled.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Consumer Price Index#Homelessness#Hazardous Materials#General Population#The City Council#African American#Hispanics#Latinos
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: We Should Plan, Not React

I was recently appointed by the City Council to the Pasadena Planning Commission. But my first two meetings felt like I had joined the “Reacting Commission.”. The July 13 meeting was taken up by a nearly four hour hearing regarding the Affinity Project on South Arroyo Parkway, a 360,000 square foot mixed-use development of medical office buildings and senior assisted and independent living units. At the July 27 session, more than three hours were devoted to a proposal for a new Porsche dealership on Colorado Boulevard – building a 60,000 square foot building and demolishing a brick factory building that a number of my fellow Commissioners argued should be designated historic. A decision on the first case was postponed; the Commission unanimously instructed the Porsche dealer to come back with a redesign in 60 days.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson

The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Approves Resolutions Placing Rent Control Measure on November Ballot

The City Council on Monday adopted all three resolutions related a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. All Councilmembers voted for the approval of the resolutions except for Mayor Victor Gordo, who recused himself from the voting. The first resolution formally...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races

Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center

Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

LA County Puts Cannabis Business Tax Measure on November Ballot

Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

SPUSD Welcomes New Educators

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) welcomed 25 new certificated staff members during a New Educator Orientation held in the boardroom at the District office. SPUSD Board members Patricia Martinez-Miller and Karissa Adams, along with Superintendent Geoff Yantz and District leadership team members, extended a...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Allendale Branch Library to Close For Seismic Retrofits For 2 Months

The Allendale Branch Library will be shuttered for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, according to a city statement. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the branch — which is located at 1130 South Marengo Ave. — on Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy