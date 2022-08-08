Read full article on original website
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates shares new data to stoke innovation and awareness in $648B ‘care economy’
Caregivers who provide for children, elderly people, and those who are sick or disabled are operating in an antiquated system that’s ripe for innovation, experts say, and worth an estimated $648 billion. New research released by Pivotal Ventures tries to better understand that marketplace. A national survey found that...
Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognised as a leader in growth and innovation in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar for the European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005059/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar (Graphic: Business Wire)
Crowley Using EcoVadis to Scrutinize Value Chain ESG
Click here to read the full article. Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley said it is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions. Leveraging EcoVadis’ technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance on how to set, improve and reach ESG goals. Crowley has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through...
Joby Expands Partnership With Us Department of Defense
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, today announced an expansion of its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program that increases the contract’s potential value by more than $45 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005094/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft primed for flight at the company’s manufacturing and flight testing facility in Marina, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
thefastmode.com
BT, SEACOM Partner to Deliver Enterprise Communications Services in Africa
BT and SEACOM announced a strategic alliance which will help SEACOM further secure its own infrastructure and deliver new networking, security and communications solutions to enterprise customers in Africa. As a leading Internet connectivity supplier that owns Africa’s most extensive ICT infrastructure, SEACOM will be leveraging BT’s services, vendor relationships...
Benzinga
Canada Cartage Acquired By Abu Dhabi-Based Private Equity Firm
One of Canada's largest transportation and logistics providers is being acquired by a United Arab Emirates state-owned investment fund. Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital has reached an agreement to purchase trucking and logistics company Canada Cartage in a deal announced Monday. Based in the Toronto area, Canada Cartage was founded in...
Inc.com
7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge
As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for business owners for their own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost. While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors, is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
geekwire.com
Hootsuite lays off 30% of staff, says it’s focusing on ‘financial sustainability’ amid downturn
Hootsuite told employees on Tuesday that it would lay off 30% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to reduce costs and extend runway amid the broader market downturn. The Vancouver, B.C.-based company confirmed the cuts to GeekWire. Hootsuite did not provide an updated headcount or specific number of...
petproductnews.com
APPA Welcomes New CEO, Promotes 5 Employees
The American Pet Product Association (APPA) has promoted five staff members across its trade show operations and booth and membership sales departments. This announcement comes as new CEO Peter Scott prepares to come on board next week. APPA’s mission is to promote responsible pet care and advance the pet products...
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Thread Bank, Unit Collaborate to Expand Banking-as-a-Service
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has teamed up with digital-first bank to allow companies to embed banking services into their products. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, those services include accounts, cards, payments and lending, all of which can be added in weeks using a single platform. “In collaboration...
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
petproductnews.com
Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO
Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team “to further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first,” company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don't have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you're seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
pymnts.com
Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs
Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
