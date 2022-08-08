ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

pymnts

Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply

Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNET

These 18 States Are Canceling Sales Tax

As record inflation continues, many shoppers are feeling the pain with back-to-school season approaching. A number of states are trying to ease their burden by establishing sales tax "holidays," weekend or weeklong events during which state (and sometimes local) sales tax is either eliminated or reduced on back-to-school supplies like books, clothing, computers and backpacks. (Alabama's tax holiday, held July 15 to 17, has already passed.)
Kristen Walters

Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
AOL Corp

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces. The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide...
Axios

Everyday buys are getting more expensive in Boston

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe latest Boston area pricing data confirm what our shrinking bank account balances show: Housing, food and energy costs are still too damn high.By the numbers: The inflation rate for everyday expenses jumped 7.5% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) — the highest annual increase since November 1981.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics attributes this historic rise in part to growing housing and motor vehicle costs.Zoom in: Food prices also played a major role, rising 8.7% over the 12-month period — also the largest jump since 1981. The cost of food at home rose 9.2%, and the cost of eating out rose 7.6%.Steph's thought bubble: Even Two Buck Chuck is long gone in this economy (H/T Gal Tziperman Lotan).
lonelyplanet.com

The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend

Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
Washington Examiner

Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers

In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments

Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
