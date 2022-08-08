Read full article on original website
Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply
Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
Georgia couple who gave up their 2,000 sq- ft home for a Home Depot SHED on eight acres of land to clear their debts sell it for $312,000
A young Georgian couple has gone debt-free by giving up their spacious home to pay off their bills and flipping a Home Depot shed they later sold for $312,000. In March 2020, Nick and Meghan Lucido left behind their costly lifestyle in Cummings and decided to sell their 2,000-sq-ft house and move into a camper van.
Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month
Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
CNET
These 18 States Are Canceling Sales Tax
As record inflation continues, many shoppers are feeling the pain with back-to-school season approaching. A number of states are trying to ease their burden by establishing sales tax "holidays," weekend or weeklong events during which state (and sometimes local) sales tax is either eliminated or reduced on back-to-school supplies like books, clothing, computers and backpacks. (Alabama's tax holiday, held July 15 to 17, has already passed.)
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to...
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall
A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
AOL Corp
Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees
Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces. The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide...
insideedition.com
See the Huge Warehouse Stuffed With Goods for Sale Despite Supply Chain Shortages
There's a warehouse in Los Angeles stuffed with goods that are hard to find because of supply chain shortages. And they're for sale at discount prices. At Via Trading, you can find merchandise left over in stores or returned by customers. The wholesale liquidator buys goods for cents on the dollar, and resells them at bargain prices.
Everyday buys are getting more expensive in Boston
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe latest Boston area pricing data confirm what our shrinking bank account balances show: Housing, food and energy costs are still too damn high.By the numbers: The inflation rate for everyday expenses jumped 7.5% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) — the highest annual increase since November 1981.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics attributes this historic rise in part to growing housing and motor vehicle costs.Zoom in: Food prices also played a major role, rising 8.7% over the 12-month period — also the largest jump since 1981. The cost of food at home rose 9.2%, and the cost of eating out rose 7.6%.Steph's thought bubble: Even Two Buck Chuck is long gone in this economy (H/T Gal Tziperman Lotan).
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
Washington Examiner
Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers
In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
NEW DATA: Buy Buttons Save Consumers 148 Million Hours Each Year at Checkout
Merchants are adding buy buttons— shortcuts to check out via a payment platform that skips the typical “add-to-cart” and payment steps — more quickly than they have since 2018. Nearly three-quarters of all eTailers now offer buy buttons, significantly streamlining the purchase journey. However, PYMNTS data...
