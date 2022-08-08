Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Looking for lower humidity? We've got you covered!
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Showers and a few storms remain possible for the next couple of days, but quieter and cooler weather will be moving in by the end of the week!. The front will sit just south of the area on Wednesday to keep a slight chance for showers around, mainly south of I-70 on Wednesday. We will see morning lows in the lower 70s but by the afternoon, only topping out in the lower 80s. Clouds will be around to start but eventually the sunshine returns!
dayton247now.com
Comfortable temperatures are here! How long do they last?
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We will see a few showers and storms this morning as our cold front officially makes it way through. Temps will sit in the mid 70s to start but eventually only hit the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon. We should see the end of rain after lunch today with a few showers lingering until tomorrow.
dayton247now.com
Preliminary findings released on medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The National Transportation Safety Board just released its preliminary findings on a medical helicopter crash from July. The NTSB says the chopper's blades connected with high voltage power lines and that is what caused it to fall 30-to-50 feet. The three crew members suffered only...
dayton247now.com
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police cruisers go live with automated license plate readers August 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mobile units in all Dayton Police cruisers will be rolling out their Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) on Friday. The City Commission voted in favor of the use of ALPRs three weeks ago, according to Cara Zinski-Neace, public information specialist, Dayton Police Department. A public hearing was held regarding ALPRs on July 20. The City Commission voted after the public hearing 3-2 to approve police use of that tool.
dayton247now.com
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
dayton247now.com
Hundreds gather at Butler High School to mourn the 4 victims of Friday's shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds gathered on Monday night at Butler High School in Vandalia to foster unity and mourn the four victims of Friday's shooting in Butler Township. For the first time we heard from the families of victims 82-year-old Clyde Knox and his wife 78-year-old Eva “Sally” Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and her daughter 15-year-old Kayla Anderson.
dayton247now.com
Clark County secures part of $6M from statewide violent crime reduction program
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - More than a dozen local and state law enforcement agencies are set to receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve violent crime situations. This comes amid plans to launch a second round of body-worn camera funding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police warning of increase in vehicle thefts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are warning residents of an increase in recent vehicle thefts. Dayton Police Patrol Operations Commander Maj Jason Hall said most of the increase appears to involve certain models with keys that are susceptible to theft. Those models include 2011 or newer Kia models and 2015 or newer Hyundai models.
dayton247now.com
Funeral held for Butler Township victims Clyde and Eva 'Sally' Knox
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The funeral for two victims of Friday's shooting in Butler Township was held Tuesday. Visitation services for 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva "Sally" Knox was held at Vandalia United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service. “It was beautiful....
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo announces baby hippo's gender
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a boy! The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday morning the gender of the newest member of the hippo bloat. The zoo said keepers were able to get a good look at Fiona's baby brother Monday morning. "We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t...
dayton247now.com
Springfield City School District invites public to upcoming substitute fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) – The Springfield City School District is looking for substitutes. The Substitute Fair will be held on Wednesday, August 10, and aims to recruit various substitute positions for the upcoming school year. The school district is looking to hire substitutes in the following positions:. Teachers. Classroom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete Contest Rules
WRGT/WKEF / JEFF SCHMITT AUTOMOTIVE GROUP THURSDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. Contest: WRGT/WKEF / Jeff Schmitt Automotive Group Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete Of The Year. Station: Sinclair Communications, LLC dba WKEF and Sinclair Communications, LLC dba WRGT* *Providing services pursuant to a services agreement. Station Address: WRGT/WKEF, 2245 Corporate Place, Miamisburg,...
dayton247now.com
Funeral arrangements scheduled for two victims in Butler Township shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two victims involved in Friday's shooting in Butler Township. According to an obituary by Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, visitation services for 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva "Sally" Knox, will be held Tuesday, August 9 at Vandalia United Methodist Church on S. Dixie Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
dayton247now.com
Grand jury votes not to indict in Shelby County home invasion
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A grand jury will not issue an indictment for a Sidney man who shot and killed a man trying to enter his home on July 31. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to enter the residence, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Greene County jury convicts Centerville man involved in fatal car crash
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A jury in Greene County has convicted a man after being involved in a fatal car crash in 2020. Jacob E. Entingh, 22, of Centerville was convicted Friday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.
dayton247now.com
Affidavit reveals Marlow believed conspiracy theories and heard voices
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Butler Township mass shooting is shining yet another light on the ongoing debate between mental health crises and deadly weapon access. Law enforcement released today that the murder suspect, Stephen Marlow, stated in a written manifesto that he heard voices in his head. According to...
dayton247now.com
Preble County postal employee arrested after investigation
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Darke County man is facing felony charges after complaints that mail was being opened and money/gift cards removed before delivery. Deputies with the Preble County Sheriff's Office arrested Austin Stutsman, 21, of Greenville. He has been charged with identity fraud and theft, according to a news release. Deputies began an investigation in late May after complaints were coming in about delivery in the Eldorado area.
Comments / 0