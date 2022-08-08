Ethan Hayter signs Ineos Grenadiers contract extension through 2024

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that Ethan Hayter will be staying with the team until 2024 after signing a contract extension.

The 23-year-old turned professional with the British squad in 2020 and has gone on to score 16 wins since, including the Giro dell'Appennino, Tour of Norway, the British time trial title, and stages at the Volta ao Algarve, Vuelta a Andalucía, and Tour de Romandie.

This year he's enjoyed his best season yet, scoring six victories including a breakthrough at WorldTour level with two stages at Romandie and the overall title at the Tour de Pologne last week.

"I am really proud to extend my contract with the team and keep racing as a Grenadier. The goal is clear – to kick on and win more WorldTour races, have a go at the World Champs and get some Grand Tours under my belt," Hayter said in a press release issued by Ineos Grenadiers.

"I believe I am in the best environment to continue winning over the coming seasons."

Read more

Ethan Hayter takes 'massive' step forward at Pologne with first WorldTour stage race win



Ethan Hayter's horizons broaden in Dauphine mountains



Leo Hayter turns pro with Ineos Grenadiers



Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2023 season

Last Friday, Hayter secured the overall title at the Tour de Pologne , his first WorldTour stage race victory. He didn't win a stage at the race but consistent results and a top-three placing in the hilly time trial saw him beat Thymen Arensman – who has been linked with a move to Ineos next season – by 11 seconds.

The versatile Londoner is a fast finisher who can also time trial and is strong in the hills. He also goes well in the medium mountains as demonstrated at the past two editions of Algarve and Andalucía.

He hasn't yet made his Grand Tour debut but is set to do so at the upcoming Vuelta a España, with the Ineos squad also likely to feature the departing Richard Carapaz, Pavel Sivakov, and fellow Grand Tour debutant Carlos Rodríguez.

"Ethan is one of those riders who quite often flies under the radar, which is incredible considering the palmarès he already has to his name," said Ineos Grenadiers deputy principal Rod Ellingworth.

"He's at the forefront of the young group we are building here, and we have been delighted with his development and attitude. I'm so excited about what he can go on to achieve in the sport and it will be great to see him racing alongside his brother Leo."

Hayter is part of an impressive group of young riders built up by Ineos over the past few seasons. Multi-disciplinary star Tom Pidcock, Classics revelation Ben Turner, Brabantse Pijl winner Magnus Sheffield, Australian road champion Luke Plapp, Rodríguez, and Ben Tulett are all part an exciting group of riders aged 23 and under.

Next season, Hayter's younger brother, U23 Giro d'Italia champion Leo, will make the step up from Hagens Berman Axeon after joining as a stagiaire , while 18-year-old Josh Tarling is turning pro straight from the junior ranks.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.