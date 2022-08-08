Read full article on original website
Karen Stitt was abducted from a California bus stop and stabbed to death in 1982. DNA has led to her suspected killer in Hawaii.
A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she...
Northern California authorities urge witnesses to come forward as they continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police in Northern California have released a new image of missing teen Kiely Rodni, but said their search has hit a roadblock. The 16-year-old was last seen early Saturday morning at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said Wednesday that authorities...
Police investigating New Jersey Megabus crash that left two dead
A deadly crash involving a double-decker Megabus and another vehicle is being investigated by New Jersey State Police, the agency said Wednesday. The Tuesday crash left two dead and at least fourteen injured, according to officials. The crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township around 6:53 p.m....
Nebraska woman charged with helping teen daughter have abortion after detectives see their Facebook messages
Omaha, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
Trump says he took the Fifth, declined to answer questions in New York for civil fraud probe
Former President Donald Trump says he declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment rights, in a deposition by the New York Attorney General's office in a civil investigation into his business practices. Meanwhile, as CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports, Trump allies and supporters are rallying to his defense after the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago.
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
Driver in L.A.-area crash that killed 5, including pregnant woman, charged with 6 counts of murder
A driver has been charged with six counts of murder in a fiery crash that killed five people last week near Los Angeles. A pregnant woman was killed, and her fetus did not survive. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, of Houston, is also charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter with...
Republicans slam FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Donald Trump met with some House Republicans at his New Jersey golf club following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. This comes as his supporters hold rallies near the estate. CBS' Trinity Chavez joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest developments.
Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe
Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
Trump pleads the Fifth in N.Y. civil investigation
Former President Donald Trump testified under oath in the New York civil investigation into his business dealings. He invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination during the deposition. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" to discuss the deposition and the latest on the Mar-a-Lago search.
The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified
The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
Migrants bused to New York and D.C. caught in political battle
As nearly 100 migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Wednesday morning, they stepped off buses and into a political firestorm. Since April, more than 6,600 asylum seekers already processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security have been sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City. At least 170 buses carrying migrants have left Texas so far.
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Trump says he took the Fifth in deposition in New York fraud investigation
Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to break down the issues and what comes next.
Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead
A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator has closed I-25 in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's bridge and road damage.
Trump says he took the Fifth in questioning in New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud investigation
Former President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from investigators with the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination related to the years-long civil fraud probe into his businesses. Trump appeared for a deposition in New York on Wednesday morning. In...
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured by fallen tree in Georgia, Army says
Army officials have released the names of two soldiers based out of Fort Benning, Georgia, who were killed Tuesday after being struck by a falling tree during training. The victims were identified Wednesday as 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber, the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence reports. Three other soldiers were injured.
