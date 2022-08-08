ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Police investigating New Jersey Megabus crash that left two dead

A deadly crash involving a double-decker Megabus and another vehicle is being investigated by New Jersey State Police, the agency said Wednesday. The Tuesday crash left two dead and at least fourteen injured, according to officials. The crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township around 6:53 p.m....
WESTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
CBS News

Trump says he took the Fifth, declined to answer questions in New York for civil fraud probe

Former President Donald Trump says he declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment rights, in a deposition by the New York Attorney General's office in a civil investigation into his business practices. Meanwhile, as CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports, Trump allies and supporters are rallying to his defense after the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
CBS News

New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Violent Crime#Muslim
CBS News

Republicans slam FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump met with some House Republicans at his New Jersey golf club following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. This comes as his supporters hold rallies near the estate. CBS' Trinity Chavez joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest developments.
POTUS
CBS News

Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe

Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
POTUS
CBS News

Trump pleads the Fifth in N.Y. civil investigation

Former President Donald Trump testified under oath in the New York civil investigation into his business dealings. He invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination during the deposition. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" to discuss the deposition and the latest on the Mar-a-Lago search.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified

The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
CBS News

Migrants bused to New York and D.C. caught in political battle

As nearly 100 migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Wednesday morning, they stepped off buses and into a political firestorm. Since April, more than 6,600 asylum seekers already processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security have been sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City. At least 170 buses carrying migrants have left Texas so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Trump says he took the Fifth in deposition in New York fraud investigation

Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to break down the issues and what comes next.
POTUS
krwg.org

Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
CBS News

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured by fallen tree in Georgia, Army says

Army officials have released the names of two soldiers based out of Fort Benning, Georgia, who were killed Tuesday after being struck by a falling tree during training. The victims were identified Wednesday as 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber, the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence reports. Three other soldiers were injured.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy