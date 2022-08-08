ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

The Post and Courier

Columbia To-Do List (August 10-August 16): Ziggy Marley, H3ro and cooking with Tamika Scott

Few reggae artists have a claim to Bob Marley’s throne as strong as David “Ziggy” Marley. Not only is he Bob’s son, but Ziggy has spent decades performing the same style of uplifting riddims and conveying a spiritual message. He has also continued his father’s tradition of releasing his own music, on his Tuff Gong Worldwide label. So it makes sense that Ziggy’s current tour is specifically a tribute to Bob, a collection of songs that are beloved around the world delivered by the closest we can get to the King Of Reggae. Ziggy’s show at The Township starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets range from $31-$85. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Rage Room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wgac.com

Lindsey Buckingham Is Coming To Augusta

JUST ANNOUNCED! Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Augusta! This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be at the Bell Auditorium on November 19th!. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12th at 10AM. Listen to WGAC to win tickets soon!. For ticket information click HERE.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Vietnamese cafe opens storefront in downtown Augusta

Inside a small cafe in downtown Augusta, Lily Coffee, Tea & Bread, the newly opened storefront for the Vietnamese food and spot brings authentic asian cuisine to the CSRA. Lily Nguyen, owner of the restaurant located at 1378 Laney Walker Boulevard Suite 101, started her business from a food truck and pop up shop at the Augusta market after she moved to the CSRA three years ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite

In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Aug. 11

Amp The Alley will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in The Alley in downtown Aiken. The Aiken County Board of Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Tri-Development Center, 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Shemeco Butler at 803-642-1055. 4 Cats in the Doghouse play jazz...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

9am Mornings: Fried Chicken and Waffles Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - August 8 is Fried Chicken and Waffles Day! Our morning team celebrated by taking a look at some of the history behind the dish.
The Post and Courier

Whitewater Center plans for Finlay Park on pause

COLUMBIA — A longstanding plan for the U.S. National Whitewater Center to help redevelop Columbia's Finlay Park is on hold for now. The Columbia City Council agreed to a partnership with the Charlotte-based outdoor recreation company in 2018 as part of a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize the park. But...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC

