Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (August 10-August 16): Ziggy Marley, H3ro and cooking with Tamika Scott
Few reggae artists have a claim to Bob Marley’s throne as strong as David “Ziggy” Marley. Not only is he Bob’s son, but Ziggy has spent decades performing the same style of uplifting riddims and conveying a spiritual message. He has also continued his father’s tradition of releasing his own music, on his Tuff Gong Worldwide label. So it makes sense that Ziggy’s current tour is specifically a tribute to Bob, a collection of songs that are beloved around the world delivered by the closest we can get to the King Of Reggae. Ziggy’s show at The Township starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets range from $31-$85. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS.
WRDW-TV
Rage Room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
wgac.com
Lindsey Buckingham Is Coming To Augusta
JUST ANNOUNCED! Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Augusta! This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be at the Bell Auditorium on November 19th!. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12th at 10AM. Listen to WGAC to win tickets soon!. For ticket information click HERE.
The Post and Courier
Vietnamese cafe opens storefront in downtown Augusta
Inside a small cafe in downtown Augusta, Lily Coffee, Tea & Bread, the newly opened storefront for the Vietnamese food and spot brings authentic asian cuisine to the CSRA. Lily Nguyen, owner of the restaurant located at 1378 Laney Walker Boulevard Suite 101, started her business from a food truck and pop up shop at the Augusta market after she moved to the CSRA three years ago.
WRDW-TV
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
The Post and Courier
Today's events for Aug. 11
Amp The Alley will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in The Alley in downtown Aiken. The Aiken County Board of Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Tri-Development Center, 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Shemeco Butler at 803-642-1055. 4 Cats in the Doghouse play jazz...
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Fried Chicken and Waffles Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - August 8 is Fried Chicken and Waffles Day! Our morning team celebrated by taking a look at some of the history behind the dish.
The Post and Courier
Whitewater Center plans for Finlay Park on pause
COLUMBIA — A longstanding plan for the U.S. National Whitewater Center to help redevelop Columbia's Finlay Park is on hold for now. The Columbia City Council agreed to a partnership with the Charlotte-based outdoor recreation company in 2018 as part of a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize the park. But...
wfxg.com
May Park Community Center and local businesses host back-to-school event for kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG)- For some, giving back means just school supplies and a haircut. For others, it's much more. May Park Community Center hosted a hair cut and school supplies giveaway where local businesses and the city came together for students. Tae Waters, owner of Cuts By Tae, joined several...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
Get free school supplies Saturday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
howafrica.com
How African-American Bodies Were Stolen From Graves In The 1830s For Study
Grave robbing was carried out in many cases. The Old Medical College of Georgia has a history behind it of stealing the bodies of dead once enslaved black people. The grave robbing was carried out by a 36-year-old Gullah slave who was purchased by the Old Medical College of Georgia for the tasks.
GDOT proposes replacement of 13th Street bridge to North Augusta City Council
Many items were brought up during Monday night's North Augusta City Council study session, including a plan to replace the 13th Street bridge that connects Augusta with North Augusta's Georgia Avenue.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
